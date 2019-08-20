Skip Navigation
Juul's momentum slips as NJOY woos customers with dollar e-cigarettes

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • E-cigarette giant Juul's momentum is slowing. 
  • Rival NJOY is gaining market share with promotions like 99-cent e-cigarettes. 
  • Vuse and blu are also using sales to compete with Juul. 
NJOY Ace
Source: NJOY

E-cigarette giant Juul's momentum is slowing as rivals woo customers with less expensive vapes and fruity flavors, according to the latest Nielsen data.

Juul's dollar share slipped slightly, down 0.3 percentage points to 71.4%, in the four weeks ended Aug. 10, according to Nielsen scanner data compiled by Cowen analyst Vivien Azer. This marks Juul's "first [year-over-year] share loss since its massive-run up," Azer said Tuesday in a note to clients.

The company's dollar sales fell 0.4% from the previous month and "once again has shown declines as seen in the first two periods of 2019," Azer said. To be sure, Juul still dominates the category. But the results show Juul is not immune from competition.

Juul stopped selling fruity flavors in retail stores last year amid pressure from the Food and Drug Administration to curb a teen vaping "epidemic." Sensing an opportunity, rivals steeply discounted their e-cigarette devices and left fruity flavors in stores.

Late last year, NJOY started selling its Ace e-cigarettes for 99 cents in stores, compared with the $7.99 it currently charges online. A Juul device runs for $34.99 online.

NJOY's attempts appear to be working. The company has captured 11.6% of dollar share, a 10.2% year-over-year increase. Dollar sales surged 34.4% from the prior period and an eye-popping 1,141.2% from the year-ago period.

Competitors are following NJOY's lead. British American Tobacco's Vuse brand is selling its Alto vapes for 99 cents online, down from $24.99, when someone buys a pack of pods. Blu is running a similar promotion where people can buy a myblu device for $1, down from the $19.99 it normally charges.

NJOY also sells flavors that Juul does not in stores, including watermelon twist and blueberry. Critics say fruity flavors attract teens.

NJOY did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Founded in 2006, the company went bankrupt three years ago. It's now trying to mount a comeback.

FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures after vaping

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • The FDA is investigating 127 cases of people suffering from seizures after vaping. 
  • The FDA first announced an investigation into people seizing after vaping in April. 
  • E-cigarette liquids contain high concentrations of the nicotine.