This company will pay you $100,000 to quit your day job and pursue your dreams

A $100,000 prize is at stake for one person who'll get funding to quit their day job to pursue their passion.

That's the goal behind sustainable clothing company Prana's "Dream Job Promotion " contest, which opened last week.

The company is calling for applicants to submit a 1- to 3-minute video that shares what their current job is and, more importantly, how $100,000 would allow them quit their current gig and launch their absolute dream pursuit.

"At Prana, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside your comfort zone," the contest page reads. "And sometimes, all you need is a friendly nudge to help you make that leap."

Entries must be submitted in video form and and should demonstrate passion in action. For example: Dream of opening your own bakery? Consider whipping up your best confection, on-camera.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of Prana employees and brand ambassadors based on the following weighted criteria:

Quality of submission (30%)

Originality (20%)

Boldness (20%)

Personality (15%)

Passion/enthusiasm (15%)

Applicants have until Sept. 16 to submit. The winner is expected to be notified on or around Oct. 17, at which point they will be asked to agree to the terms of the prize winnings and put in their two weeks' notice with their current employer. (Important to note: Quitting your job before submitting will not increase your likelihood of winning.)

The $100,000 will be paid out in quarterly installments of $25,000 over the course of a year, beginning in early November. The winner will also be expected to share their journey along the way to show how their passion takes shape.

"Our hope is that this activation sparks that passion in people, helps them to rethink what they are doing today, and hopefully motivates them to make a change for the good of themselves and the people around them," said Jeff Haack, the company's VP of global marketing, in a statement to CNBC Make It.

Students and groups of people are also welcome to apply, as long as everyone fully commits to the contest rules. Entrants must be 21 and up and a legal resident of the U.S. to submit.

