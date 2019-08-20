Shareholder payouts hit an all-time high for the quarter, but growth is slowing

Dividends paid out by global companies to shareholders have reached a new second-quarter record, according to a new report by investment firm Janus Henderson.

A dividend is a distribution from a portion of a company's earnings to shareholders, which is decided and managed by its board but approved by shareholders through voting rights.

The new report showed that payouts from companies in Japan, Canada, France and Indonesia broke all-time records for any quarter. Meanwhile, U.S. dividend growth slowed to 3.9% on a headline basis and 5.3% on an underlying basis (when excluding currency fluctuations) in the second quarter, the smallest increase for two years.

But despite slowing growth in the U.S., more than 80% of U.S. companies increased payouts, a higher proportion than in many other major economies.