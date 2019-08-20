The Fed will cut rates five more times before April, analysts predict

The U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates five more times by April 2020, according to analysts at Danske Bank.

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points in July, but comments from Chairman Jerome Powell suggesting the cut was merely a "midcycle adjustment" sent stocks plummeting, with investors having hoped for further easing in the near future.

Powell cited three reasons for the initial cut: higher trade uncertainty, slower global growth and inflation remaining below 2%. However, since the meeting, the U.S.-China trade war has escalated and market sentiment has shown further jitters.

Despite Powell's comments, Danske Bank analysts led by Mikael Olai Milhoj now believe the Fed will quickly move with 25 basis-point cuts at each of its next five meetings — taking the target range at the March meeting to 0.75-1.00%.

"Economic indicators outside the U.S. have been weak, with weaker-than-expected Chinese data for fixed asset investments, industrial production and retail sales, German GDP contraction in Q2 (the second quarter) and a very downbeat ZEW survey, " the note published on Tuesday said.

"While actual U.S. CPI inflation has surprised to the upside in recent months, market-based inflation expectations are low (1.6% versus 1.7% when the Fed started its U-turn) and it is difficult to see any reasons why inflation should accelerate out of control any time soon."