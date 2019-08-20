The lows are in and the market is headed higher, says strategist Jeff Saut

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.Technologyread more
Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.Marketsread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.Health and Scienceread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
Market bull Jeff Saut told CNBC on Tuesday that the lows are in and the stock market is headed "much higher."
The founder of Saut Strategy and former Raymond James chief investment strategist explained on "Squawk Box " that the market bottomed on Aug. 5 with a "90% downside day, meaning 90% of the total volume traded came in on the downside. [Then, we] had another 90% downside day on Aug. 14."
On Aug. 5, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 767 points, or nearly 3%, and dropped as much as 961.63 points at one point. The S&P 500 declined nearly 3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5% after China allowed its currency to fall as retaliation against Trump's latest tariffs.
A week later, on Aug. 14, stocks tanked again in the Dow's worst performance of 2019 after the 10-year Treasury yield inverted and briefly fell below the 2-year yield, a move preceding every recession over the past 50 years. The Dow dropped 800 points, or 3%, which was the worst percentage drop of the year and fourth-largest point decline of all time.
"I think the lows were in. I think they were made on Aug. 5 at 2,822," Saut said. "We came back and retested that area twice, and [we've] not been able to make a lower low."
He said that since then, "[we've] had two almost 90% upside days. ... The market might be a little bit ahead of itself on a very short-term trading basis. But the market's going substantially higher."
While Saut sees the market stalling for a few sessions, he said, "I don't think any pullback is going to be that much."
"We think it's eventually headed much higher."
Since Aug. 14, the Dow has recovered most of its 800-point drop and S&P 500 and Nasdaq have also regained most of the losses.
On Tuesday, the Dow traded nearly 0.4% lower, falling for the first time in four days. The S&P 500 slid 0.5%, and Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.4%.
Saut spoke to CNBC before the market opened.