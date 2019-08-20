The Matrix Rebooted: Sci-fi franchise's fourth film in the works, and Keanu Reeves is back

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
"The Matrix" franchise will continue. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the science fiction series' fourth film Tuesday afternoon.
The new "Matrix" will be written and directed by original director Lana Wachowski and will feature stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their original roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.
Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich announced the film Tuesday.
"We could not be more excited to be re-entering 'The Matrix' with Lana," said Emmerich. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in 'The Matrix' universe."
The film looks to begin production in early 2020 with Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures producing and distributing it.
The previous movies — "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" — collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.
The original film, which won four Oscars and set a new standard for blockbuster science fiction filmmaking, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
Correction: This story has been revised to correct the spelling of Carrie-Anne Moss' name.