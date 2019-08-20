Can't wait until 70? This is the next best age to claim Social Security benefits

By now, you may have heard: 70 is the best age for claiming Social Security benefits.

Here's why. Because you have already reached your full retirement age — age 66 or 67 for most — you'll receive 100% of the benefits you are entitled to. Plus, for every year you delay beyond your full retirement age, you stand to get a boost of up to 8% to your benefits. Exactly how much of an increase you get is calculated based on the year of your birth and the number of months you delay.

But that stops at age 70.

If you're like many individuals, you're counting down the days until retirement. And waiting until age 70 might sound like a long time.

The good news is that there is a next best age to claim.