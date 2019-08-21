Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, like opponent Andrew Yang, wants to give every adult $1,000 per month

UBI is one part of Williamson's broader economic plan, which she says could be paid for in various ways, including cutting "waste" in the military and adding fees to financial transactions such as buying stocks. But Williamson's economic plan is notably lacking in details. For example, her economic plan does not take into account the fact that the money to fund Social Security will run out in 2035, according to the program's 2019 annual report. A spokesperson for Williamson tells CNBC Make It, "The UBI could be paid for by repealing the [Tax Cuts and Jobs Act tax reform] where 83 cents on every $1 cut benefit corporations and the very wealthy." Her proposal here, again, is incomplete: The Republican tax plan Williamson is referring to does, by 2027, roll out such that the top 1% (those earning above $837,800) sees 82.8% of the benefits of the plan, according to a FactCheck.org analysis using data from the Tax Policy Center. But that's because the individual tax benefits largely sunset after 2025. So in 2025, the top 1% see only 25.3% of the tax cuts.

