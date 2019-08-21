Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses revenue estimates as competition heats up at home

A person walks past the logo of Xiaomi while looking at a smartphone China on July 9, 2018.



China's Xiaomi reported 15% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, missing estimates, as fewer people bought smartphones at home and rival Huawei grabbed market share.

The company is weathering a bleak domestic smartphone market as economic growth in China slows and Chinese consumers rally in support of beleaguered rival Huawei.

Xiaomi's stock has lost more than a quarter of its value so far this year.

The company's revenue in the second quarter ended June 30 rose to 51.95 billion yuan ($7.36 billion) from 45.24 billion a year earlier.

That was short of the 53.52 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Net income slumped 87% to 1.96 billion yuan. Still, adjusted profit of 3.64 billion yuan beat the 2.74 billion expected by analysts.

Xiaomi said total smartphone shipments in the second quarter rose to 32 million.

Huawei's market share in China surged by 31% in the June quarter, according to market research firm Canalys, while Xiaomi's share shrank by a fifth. But Canalys reckons Xiaomi's shipments to Europe surged 48%.

The company, which listed last year, gets the majority of its revenue from mobile handsets, but also makes money selling online ads and other consumer devices.

Huawei has received a lot of support from Chinese customers who are buying the company's phones after it was blacklisted by the United States, limiting access to U.S. components and technology.