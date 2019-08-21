Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses revenue estimates as competition heats up at home

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.Market Insiderread more
"I think (rate cuts) will help, but whether they're going to be sufficient to counter the negative trade pressures and global growth slowdown and impact is debatable," one...Central Banksread more
China has used both monetary and fiscal measures to lift economic activity as its trade war with the U.S. looks set to intensify in the coming months.China Economyread more
Alibaba held a board meeting before its latest quarterly earnings release last week, during which the board decided to postpone the Hong Kong listing, Reuters reported.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
The two countries want to smash the civil aerospace duopoly enjoyed by Airbus and Boeing.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his annual speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he's expected to provide more clarity on the...Asia Marketsread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
U.S. and Asian investors poured $3.7 billion into U.K. tech start-ups in the first seven months of 2019, research shows.Technologyread more
Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately told business executives and free traders that the trade war could end by the 2020 election and that hurdles to an immediate agreement...2020 Electionsread more
China's Xiaomi reported 15% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, missing estimates, as fewer people bought smartphones at home and rival Huawei grabbed market share.
The company is weathering a bleak domestic smartphone market as economic growth in China slows and Chinese consumers rally in support of beleaguered rival Huawei.
Xiaomi's stock has lost more than a quarter of its value so far this year.
The company's revenue in the second quarter ended June 30 rose to 51.95 billion yuan ($7.36 billion) from 45.24 billion a year earlier.
That was short of the 53.52 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.
Net income slumped 87% to 1.96 billion yuan. Still, adjusted profit of 3.64 billion yuan beat the 2.74 billion expected by analysts.
Xiaomi said total smartphone shipments in the second quarter rose to 32 million.
Huawei's market share in China surged by 31% in the June quarter, according to market research firm Canalys, while Xiaomi's share shrank by a fifth. But Canalys reckons Xiaomi's shipments to Europe surged 48%.
The company, which listed last year, gets the majority of its revenue from mobile handsets, but also makes money selling online ads and other consumer devices.
Huawei has received a lot of support from Chinese customers who are buying the company's phones after it was blacklisted by the United States, limiting access to U.S. components and technology.
Xiaomi's internet services unit, which makes money primarily by placing ads across various apps, accounted for 8.8% of its revenue, flat from one year prior.
When Xiaomi listed in July 2018, executives touted the business unit as key to the company's continued growth.
On an earnings call, leaders instead highlighted the company's so-called "AIoT" strategy, short for "Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things," in which it invests in artificial intelligence and smart home devices.
The firm has invested in several companies making semiconductors or other key hardware components, trying to emulate the success of Huawei's HiSilicon semiconductor division.
In the second quarter, Xiaomi funded Verisilicon, a Shanghai-based chip design firm. It also invested in Bestechnic, which designs chips for audio devices.
Several of the companies in which Xiaomi has invested had recently listed or plan to list on China's newly-opened STAR market, including scooter-maker Ninebot, which acquired the Segway brand in 2015.
Xiaomi's chief financial officer, Chew Shou Zi, said the investments stem in part from the company's hopes to build a "Chinese supply chain", while improving its internal research and development abilities.