'Don't short a dull tape' – Old Wall Street adage may explain the stock market's comeback

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock market's rally in the face of disappearing trading volumes brings to mind an old Wall Street adage: "Don't short a dull tape."

Traders know better than to bet against a stock in this kind of slow environment, and that reluctance could mean this comeback isn't all it's cracked up to be. Stocks may have to reckon with the bears again when traders return from the beach in September.

When a stock has low trading volume, its price can rise significantly based on only slightly good news, noted Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities. This puts short sellers — traders who hold positions that benefit from a stock falling — in a bind.