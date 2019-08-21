Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more

Trump praises Germany's negative yields, even though its bond...

President Trump liked Germany's sale of no-interest, 30-year bonds Wednesday, but investors weren't so eager to buy them.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook's new privacy feature falls short of promise, analysts...

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts said in a research note the "Off-Facebook Activity" feature "appears to fall somewhat short of the original pledge by CEO Zuckerberg of...

Technologyread more

Blackstone's Byron Wien to Fed: stock market and economy don't...

"If you look at the market over the past week, stocks don't need any help. They are roaring ahead, without the Fed doing anything," says the longtime market strategist.

Marketsread more

Target CEO: US consumer confidence 'remains strong'

Target CEO Brian Cornell still thinks the U.S. consumer is strong and spending. Target's latest quarterly results showed the big-box retailer is benefiting from that.

Retailread more

Dow jumps more than 200 points, Target and Lowe's surge on strong...

Stocks rose on Wednesday as strong quarterly results from retailers such as Target and Lowe's lifted investor sentiment.

US Marketsread more

Trump says the Fed is the 'only problem' with economy

President Trump insists the economy is healthy and says the only thing holding U.S. growth back is the Federal Reserve.

Marketsread more
Federal Reserve

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • "Participants generally judged that the risks associated with trade uncertainty would remain a persistent headwind for the outlook," the Federal Reserve's July minutes said.
  • Tariffs and generally slower economic conditions combined "could have significant negative effects on the U.S. economy," they stated.
  • Outside of the challenges from trade and the global slowdown, Fed officials saw economic growth as generally solid.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee Meeting in Washington, July 31, 2019.
Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle, citing the issue multiple times during discussions at the central bank's July meeting.

Members spoke of trade on multiple occasions, saying it was one of the chief headwinds for the economy, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday.

"Participants generally judged that the risks associated with trade uncertainty would remain a persistent headwind for the outlook, with a number of participants reporting that their business contacts were making decisions based on their view that uncertainties around trade were not likely to dissipate anytime soon," the minutes said.

VIDEO1:4401:44
Fed: Rate cut viewed as 'recalibration'
Power Lunch

Tariffs and generally slower economic conditions combined "could have significant negative effects on the U.S. economy" while a softness in business investment was "pointing to the possibility of a more substantial slowing in economic growth than the staff projected."

The two sides have been locked in trade tensions amid a tit-for-tat tariff battle that shows no signs of letting up. The situation was one of three factors Fed officials cited in deciding to lower their benchmark interest rate by a quarter point at the July policy meeting.

Members "generally saw uncertainty surrounding trade policy and concerns about global growth continuing to weigh on business confidence and firms' capital expenditure plans," the minutes said.

Outside of the challenges from trade and the global slowdown, Fed officials saw economic growth as generally solid, with data that has been "largely positive" and an economy that "had been resilient in the face of ongoing global developments."

The minutes noted that trade was impacting the manufacturing and agriculture industries.

President Donald Trump jarred markets the day after the Fed meeting when he said he would institute tariffs on all Chinese imports in September. He has since modified that directive, delaying duties on some of the more consumer-sensitive areas until December.

WATCH: Economist says Fed has nothing to do with fundamental economic backdrop

VIDEO6:3406:34
Fed has nothing to do with fundamental economic backdrop: Economist
Power Lunch