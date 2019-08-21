Fed says July rate cut was 'recalibration' and not part of 'pre-set course' for more easing

Federal Reserve officials who voted to lower interest rates three weeks ago agreed that the move shouldn't be viewed as an indication that there is a "pre-set course" for future cuts, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday. The summary indicated that policymakers viewed the move as a "mid-cycle adjustment," an expression Chairman Jerome Powell used in a news conference afterward that was seen as contributing to a stock market sell-off after the July 30-31 meeting. Markets have been pricing in a series of rate cuts, so Powell's use of the term spread concern that the Fed might not be as accommodative with policy as anticipated. Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets monetary policy, voted to lower the central bank's benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 2% to 2.5%. It was the first rate cut in 11 years, dating to the financial crisis. However, members did not commit to future cuts.

Recalibration

"In their discussion of the outlook for monetary policy beyond this meeting, participants generally favored an approach in which policy would be guided by incoming information and its implications for the economic outlook and that avoided any appearance of following a pre-set course," the minutes stated. The document went on to say that "most participants" saw the quarter-point cut "as part of a recalibration of the stance of policy, or mid-cycle adjustment" in response to changing conditions. "A number of participants suggested that the nature of many of the risks they judged to be weighing on the economy, and the absence of clarity regarding when those risks might be resolved, highlighted the need for policymakers to remain flexible and focused on the implications of incoming data for the outlook," the minutes said.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC on July 31, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images