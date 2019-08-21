Hedge funds are dumping tech stocks for health care

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Markets

Hedge funds are dumping tech stocks for health care

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Health care has become the biggest sector exposure for hedge funds at 18% by the end of the second quarter, Goldman says.
  • "Funds took the policy-driven decline of Health Care stocks in 1H as an opportunity to lift the sector to the largest net overweight," Goldman's strategist Ben Snider says.
  • Information technology is now the most underweight sector for hedge funds as they trimmed positions in semiconductors and other stocks exposed to the trade war, according to Goldman.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

With the U.S.-China trade war showing no resolution in sight, hedge funds are steering away from battered tech and semiconductor stocks, while bottom fishing in health-care names, according to Goldman Sachs.

The fast money continued its rotation from tech to health care, according to Goldman's latest research looking at 835 hedge funds with $2.1 trillion in equity positions. Health care became by the end of the second quarter the biggest sector exposure for hedge funds at 18%, based on their latest regulatory filings, Goldman said.

"Funds took the policy-driven decline of Health Care stocks in 1H as an opportunity to lift the sector to the largest net overweight vs. the Russell 3000," Goldman strategist Ben Snider said in a note Wednesday. "Funds trimmed positions in semiconductors and other stocks exposed to US-China trade conflict."

Health-care stocks took a big hit earlier this year as political policy ideas such as "Medicare for All" were gaining momentum, which could hurt insurers and others in the space. Among hedge funds' top new holdings are pharmaceutical company Allergan, insurers Centene, Humana, WellCare Health Plans and Walgreens, according to Goldman. Centene and Walgreens both lost more than 25% in the past six months.

Hedge funds are "largely ignoring the risk of health care regulation that garnered investor attention early this year," Snider said. "Funds increased tilts toward Pharmaceutical and Managed Care stocks, the industries most exposed to policy risk."

Information technology is now the most underweight sector for hedge funds as they continue to trim exposures to companies with big sales in China, chip stocks as well as U.S.-listed China internet stocks, Goldman pointed out.

Chipmakers have been some of the trade war's biggest victims as the U.S. earlier this year blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a big buyer of U.S. chips.

"Elevated valuations and the escalating US-China trade conflict have driven hedge funds away from the Tech sector since 2017," Snider said. "Funds have steadily reduced the share of market cap owned among the stocks most exposed to US-China trade conflict, such as semiconductors."