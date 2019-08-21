Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and AT&T

Apple's new credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force in more than just the banking industry, according to two analysts at MoffettNathanson.

The technology device giant's move into banking could enable it to give customers financing for new models of the iPhone, breaking a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, Craig Moffett and Lisa Ellis wrote in a note to clients.

Wireless carriers often sell expensive new phones to customers in installment plans as part of their monthly service bill. This helps keep customers locked into the carrier until the phone is paid off.