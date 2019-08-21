Iran looks to slash four zeroes from its spiraling currency

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Target, Lowe's, Urban...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Target shares surge 15% as retailer hikes earnings outlook,...

Target beats second-quarter earnings expectations thanks to an increase in traffic and sales. The retailer also boosts its full-year estimates.

Retailread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

Trump says he's considering payroll tax cut day after White House...

Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."

Politicsread more

Lowe's stock soars after the retailer beats earnings and revenue...

Lowe's also tops rival Home Depot on same-store sales growth in the U.S.

Retailread more

Trump scraps plans to visit Denmark after PM rejects his idea to...

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...

World Politicsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Dow to open higher; strong retail earnings; Gundlach says Fed lost control; negative-yielding corporate debt soars; and Trump on payroll tax cut

Marketsread more

Mortgage demand falls as interest rates flatten

After a rush on refinances, homeowners took a breather last week, despite still seeing the lowest interest rates in about three years.

Real Estateread more

Top tech analyst says Jaguar and Audi are stealing share from...

Toni Sacconaghi said increased competition abroad is responsible for the weakness in Tesla's sales volume.

Investingread more

The decline in opioid deaths masks danger from designer drug...

The growing popularity of cocaine cut with fentanyl — known on the street as a speedball — or combinations of methamphetamine and fentanyl — known as a goofball — are driving...

Health and Scienceread more

Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires at seven stores

After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.

Technologyread more

Investing in the new negative yield world

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.

Market Insiderread more
Politics

Iran looks to slash four zeroes from its spiraling currency

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Key Points
  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a bill to Parliament Wednesday that would slash four zeroes from the rial.
  • The currency has reportedly lost some 60% of its value since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal last May.
A briefcase filled with Iranian rial banknotes sits on display at a currency exchange market on Ferdowsi street in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Ali Mohammadi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Iran is moving to dramatically devalue its currency amid climbing inflation for the country gripped by punitive U.S. sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a bill to Parliament Wednesday that would slash four zeroes from the rial, which has reportedly lost some 60% of its value since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal in May of last year. Already in April of 2018, the rial was at its lowest rate against the dollar in 35 years.

The government move would essentially create a new currency called the 'toman,' whose name was last officially used in the 1930s and is currently used to mean 10 rials. Iranians already use the term when expressing amounts of cash in 10-rial denominations.

Officials have not released details on the length of time of cost of this prospective change.

Iran's economy has been battered by wide-ranging U.S. sanctions, particularly those placed on its oil sector last November. Unemployment is climbing and inflation is projected to reach an eye-watering 60 percent this year.

The Iranian nuclear deal, signed in 2015 under the Obama administration along with European powers, Russia, and China, had removed a number of financial sanctions on the country in exchange for limits to its nuclear program.

Since the U.S. pullout, the deal has all but collapsed: Iran has rolled back a number of its commitments concerning uranium enrichment and stockpiling, steps involved in approaching nuclear bomb-making capability, and tensions between Washington and Tehran have skyrocketed.

When the nuclear deal was signed in 2015, one dollar bought 32,000 rials. On Wednesday, that figure was 116,500.