Kevin O'Leary: Stop saying this in your emails, nobody's reading it

If you're looking to grab the attention of "Shark Tank" star and investor Kevin O'Leary over email, here's a pointer: Skip the "let's do lunch" cliche because it won't work.

"I really hate it, and I get a lot of this, 'Let's do lunch,'" O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "How about we don't do lunch but you tell me what you really want in the first place."

What's more, don't even think about using a cute little emoji along with the message — that really makes O'Leary's blood boil.

"Little smiley faces really piss me off," O'Leary says.

Instead, if you want to grab his attention over email, or anyone of importance for that matter, he suggests following a couple of rules.

First, keep the message short. O'Leary says he never reads past the first paragraph.

"Make it one paragraph and tell me what you want," he says, "I'm not going to waste my time unless I know what you want."

In fact, it's ideal to try to get your message across in two lines or less, he says.

And be as specific as possible.

"Tell me what you want and [have] a really catchy kind of subject line," he says.

O'Leary says it's critical for the next generation of entrepreneurs to learn how to effectively communicate if they want to succeed in today's economy. Rambling in email, he says, won't get you there, "nobody reads it [and] that's the truth."

As for cliches, O'Leary isn't alone.

Gary Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm, wrote an article for CNBC Make It in July, urging people to stop asking successful people, "Can I pick your brain?"

Burnison wrote that those five words make up "the most thoughtless, irritating and generic way to ask for advice — and any person who is a rock star in their industry has heard it more than a dozen times."

Instead, he suggests following the advice of Harvard researchers, who recommend to be straightforward and say, "I'd love your advice."

Burnison, along with O'Leary, both advise young people to come prepared with specifics on why they are seeking that person's advice as well.

