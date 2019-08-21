Why Chinese overseas investment growth is set to slow further

An auto rickshaw travels past a construction site for the Elite Town development, developed by Overseas Cambodia Investment Corp., at dusk in the Koh Pich area of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodias capital may be experiencing one of the worlds fastest property booms thanks to Chinese builders and buyers.

China's overseas investment growth will likely slow or even decline in the next few years, as geopolitical and economic risks around the world increase, according to credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service.

In a report released last week, Moody's said Chinese infrastructure companies will be more selective when investing in projects outside the country.

"Overseas investments will remain at a solid level, but companies will take a more cautious approach to these investments, especially in emerging and frontier markets," wrote the authors of the report.

That's due to an "increased awareness" of the risks, they said.

"This awareness stems from the lessons — sometimes difficult ones — companies are learning from the sector's rapid expansion into emerging and frontier markets during the past few years," according to the report.

For years, Chinese overseas direct investments grew, boosted by government policy programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

The project, a flagship foreign policy of President Xi Jinping, is viewed as China's bid to widen its influence — achieved by funding or taking on major infrastructure projects around the world, primarily in developing nations.

The massive project is aimed at connecting over 60 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East through overland and maritime routes.