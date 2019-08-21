Why Chinese overseas investment growth is set to slow further

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei laid out plans to bring more efficiencies to the organization. This included simplifying the reporting structure, cutting down on surplus staff, axing...Technologyread more
The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.Market Insiderread more
China has used both monetary and fiscal measures to lift economic activity as its trade war with the U.S. looks set to intensify in the coming months.China Economyread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
"I think (rate cuts) will help, but whether they're going to be sufficient to counter the negative trade pressures and global growth slowdown and impact is debatable," one...Central Banksread more
Chinese overseas investment growth will likely slow or even decline in the next few years as risks around the world increase, according to new research by Moody's Investors...China Economyread more
The two countries want to smash the civil aerospace duopoly enjoyed by Airbus and Boeing.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Alibaba held a board meeting before its latest quarterly earnings release last week, during which the board decided to postpone the Hong Kong listing, Reuters reported.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his annual speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he's expected to provide more clarity on the...Asia Marketsread more
U.S. and Asian investors poured $3.7 billion into U.K. tech start-ups in the first seven months of 2019, research shows.Technologyread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
China's overseas investment growth will likely slow or even decline in the next few years, as geopolitical and economic risks around the world increase, according to credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service.
In a report released last week, Moody's said Chinese infrastructure companies will be more selective when investing in projects outside the country.
"Overseas investments will remain at a solid level, but companies will take a more cautious approach to these investments, especially in emerging and frontier markets," wrote the authors of the report.
That's due to an "increased awareness" of the risks, they said.
"This awareness stems from the lessons — sometimes difficult ones — companies are learning from the sector's rapid expansion into emerging and frontier markets during the past few years," according to the report.
For years, Chinese overseas direct investments grew, boosted by government policy programs such as the Belt and Road Initiative.
The project, a flagship foreign policy of President Xi Jinping, is viewed as China's bid to widen its influence — achieved by funding or taking on major infrastructure projects around the world, primarily in developing nations.
The massive project is aimed at connecting over 60 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East through overland and maritime routes.
Overseas direct investment in China jumped 49.3% in 2016, followed by two consecutive years of decline. It fell 23% year-on-year in 2017, and dropped 13.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year, Moody's said, citing Chinese government data.
After its peak in 2016, growth started to slow as a result of regulatory controls and tighter liquidity conditions in China, according to Moody's.
"We believe the reduction in 2018 also reflected a pullback by infrastructure companies as complications began to surface with investments they made in previous years, particularly in the Belt and Road emerging markets," the report said.
"There are increasingly unpredictable changes in foreign governments' attitudes toward Chinese investors, especially when overseas elections bring leadership change," it added.
In recent years, countries such as Pakistan, Malaysia and Sierra Leone shelved or canceled their planned commitments to the Belt and Road project due to various reasons including political changes and resistance from local communities.
The U.S.-China trade dispute is also "affecting other countries' views on investments by Chinese companies and Chinese companies' views on investing in other countries."
Ada Li, senior credit officer at Moody's, said BRI projects will also likely slow in the next few years, noting that foreign direct investments for the first half of 2019 have only grown 0.1% from the year before.
Additionally, Chinese state-owned companies, which typically participated in such projects, are now shifting their investment focus away from overseas markets and back to the mainland, said Li.
"(This is) to support the country's ... GDP growth target of 6% to 6.5%, " she told CNBC's "Street Signs" last week.
Still, infrastructure investments outside of China will remain at a solid level overall, and firms are taking steps to address concerns in overseas markets, Moody's said.
"Despite the risks, these investments offer financial and strategic benefits for Chinese companies, which also benefit the Chinese government and economy," the report said.
"These benefits include raising China's international profile, expanding Chinese companies' access to industry knowledge and natural resources, and diversifying their geographic markets and revenue streams."
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Nyshka Chandran contributed to this report.