Morgan Stanley: Risk of a global recession is 'high and rising'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Markets

Morgan Stanley: Risk of a global recession is 'high and rising'

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley warns clients in a note that the risk of a global recession is "high and rising" as trade headwinds aggravate economic slowdowns.
  • Despite claims that the U.S. remains insulated, the effects of the international slowdown are already filtering into American data, the bank writes.
  • "Even as we have been revising our growth projections lower, we continue to highlight that the risks remain decidedly skewed to the downside," Morgan Stanley's chief economist, Chetan Ahya, writes.
A pedestrian passes in front of a statue of a bull in the Wall Street area in New York City.
Doug Kantor | AFP | Getty Images

The downtrend in some global economies is becoming contagious as weakness in the manufacturing sector begins to spread, according to Morgan Stanley, which warned clients that "the wheels for a slowdown are in motion."

"Even as we have been revising our growth projections lower, we continue to highlight that the risks remain decidedly skewed to the downside," Chetan Ahya, the bank's chief economist, warned in a note published Tuesday. "We expect that if trade tensions escalate further ... we will enter into a global recession (i.e., global growth below 2.5%Y) in three quarters."

The risk of tighter financial conditions, which would trigger a global recession, "is high and rising," he added.

Despite claims that the U.S. remains an exception to the global deceleration, the effects of the international slowdown are already filtering into American data, the economist wrote. Ahya highlighted the "significant loss of momentum" in payrolls data in the past seven months, falling to 141,000 on a six-month moving average in July from 234,000 in January.

But recent manufacturing barometers have also been of concern. The IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.4 in July, down from 50.6 in June, its lowest level since September 2009. Signals above 50 indicate expansion while those under 50 represent contraction.

"Falling business spending at home and declining exports are the main drivers of the downturn, with firms also cutting back on input buying as the outlook grows gloomier," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said on Aug. 1. "US manufacturers' expectations of output in the year ahead has sunk to its lowest since comparable data were first available in 2012."

A gauge of employment within that report fell to the lowest since mid-2013 in July.

Corporate investment and other labor market metrics could see even further downside if trade and tariff headwinds don't subside, the Morgan Stanley report found.

"Rising tariffs will likely exacerbate the existing downward pressures on corporate margins and profitability. Hence, corporates could soon move to the next stage, cutting back on hiring," Ahya added. "As it is, consumer sentiment has taken a hit in August and the drop was very clearly driven by the announcement of further tariffs and to some extent the resulting stock market volatility."

August has thus far proven one of the stock market's most volatile months in recent memory with more than half of trading days seeing swings in the S&P 500 of 1% or more. The broad 500-stock index, though still up more than 15% this year, is down more than 2.5% for the month as investors juggle new recession warnings from the bond market and decent-to-good prints on U.S. employment.