Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, L Brands and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nordstrom surged 11% in extended trading after the retailer posted a strong profit despite weakening second-quarter sales. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents on revenue of $3.87 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 75 cents on revenue of $3.93 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Nordstrom, however, cut its full-year guidance for net sales and earnings. The company said it now expects full-year earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.50, down from its previous expectation for earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.65.

Pure Storage edged slightly lower after announcing the departure of Chief Financial Officer Tim Riitters as well as issuing a disappointing sales outlook. The flash storage company said Riitters will remain at the company in the fall as it searches for a successor. Pure Storage said it expects revenue between $434 million and $446 million for the third quarter and between $1.645 billion and $1.715 billion for fiscal 2020. Those figures are lower than Refinitiv consensus estimates for $466.3 million and $1.725 billion, respectively.

Shares of L Brands ticked 1% lower after the Victoria's Secret owner posted disappointing sales, despite better-than-expected profit. The company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of 24 cents on revenue of $2.90 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $2.95 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret fell 6%, more than analyst expectations for a drop of 3.9%. But comparable store sales at Bath & Body Works grew 8%, better than the 6.3% expected.

Splunk briefly 1% after the software company reported strong second-quarter earnings and announced it would acquire cloud monitoring service SignalFx for $1.05 billion in cash and stock. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents on revenue of $517 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $488 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The stock later reversed to trade slightly below its closing price.