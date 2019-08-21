Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, L Brands and more

Skip Navigation
'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Ted Cruz defends 'Monopoly Socialism' board game after online...

Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nordstrom, L Brands and more

Elizabeth Myong@elizabeth_myong
A Nordstrom store in Irvine, California
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nordstrom surged 11% in extended trading after the retailer posted a strong profit despite weakening second-quarter sales. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents on revenue of $3.87 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 75 cents on revenue of $3.93 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Nordstrom, however, cut its full-year guidance for net sales and earnings. The company said it now expects full-year earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.50, down from its previous expectation for earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.65.

Pure Storage edged slightly lower after announcing the departure of Chief Financial Officer Tim Riitters as well as issuing a disappointing sales outlook. The flash storage company said Riitters will remain at the company in the fall as it searches for a successor. Pure Storage said it expects revenue between $434 million and $446 million for the third quarter and between $1.645 billion and $1.715 billion for fiscal 2020. Those figures are lower than Refinitiv consensus estimates for $466.3 million and $1.725 billion, respectively.

Shares of L Brands ticked 1% lower after the Victoria's Secret owner posted disappointing sales, despite better-than-expected profit. The company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of 24 cents on revenue of $2.90 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $2.95 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret fell 6%, more than analyst expectations for a drop of 3.9%. But comparable store sales at Bath & Body Works grew 8%, better than the 6.3% expected.

Splunk briefly 1% after the software company reported strong second-quarter earnings and announced it would acquire cloud monitoring service SignalFx for $1.05 billion in cash and stock. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents on revenue of $517 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 12 cents on revenue of $488 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The stock later reversed to trade slightly below its closing price.