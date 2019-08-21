Target CEO: US consumer confidence 'remains strong'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fedread more

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insiderread more

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bondsread more

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Technologyread more

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retailread more

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Marketsread more

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

The Fedread more

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Personal Financeread more

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Health and Scienceread more

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

Marketsread more

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

Politicsread more

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Politicsread more
Retail

Target CEO: US consumer confidence 'remains strong'

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Target CEO Brian Cornell tells the media:  "We continue to see a healthy consumer environment."
  • That's after Target reported quarterly earnings that blew past analysts' estimates.
Brian Cornell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Target Corporation.
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Target CEO Brian Cornell still thinks the U.S. consumer is strong and spending, despite fears that some shoppers may be pulling back with the threat of another economic recession looming. 

He told members of the media Wednesday morning after reporting quarterly earnings that blew past estimates: Target CFO "Cathy [Smith] and I —we meet with our banking partners, economists regularly, and as I have said for some time now, we continue to see a healthy consumer environment." 

"Consumer confidence remains strong, there's been a reduction in fuel prices which we think is important for consumers, unemployment remains low and wages are growing," he went on. "We see a stable and healthy consumer environment visiting our stores and [web]site more often." 

Bottom line, "we have a pulse of the consumer," Cornell said, easing any investors' worries on the issue. 

Target shares surged by 17%, following the stellar earnings report, to trade near $100 per share — a record high. 

Cornell also on Wednesday spoke to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, saying it adds "uncertainty and complexity" to planning the business. However, he said Target has already been receiving inventory from overseas to get ready for back to school and back to college, its second-busiest time of year, putting the retailer in "a great position from an inventory standpoint" ahead of the holiday season. 

— CNBC's Courtney Reagan contributed to this reporting. 

VIDEO7:1107:11
Here’s how Target is making a comeback
Consumer & Retail Digital Original Video