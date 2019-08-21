Target CEO: The US trade war creates 'uncertainty' and 'complexity'

Skip Navigation
Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook is a 'great executive because he...

President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had a rocky relationship in recent years, but Trump is now complimenting the executive publicly.

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported in their fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Here's how the new Apple Card could put pressure on Verizon and...

Apple's move into banking could break a key relationship point between customers and wireless carriers such as Verizon and AT&T, according to MoffettNathanson.

Fed sees tariffs as 'persistent headwind' to economic growth

Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battle

Trump to grant student loan forgiveness for disabled veterans

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...

Democrats urge Trump to vaccinate detained migrant families...

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., say they sent a letter to Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services seeking answers.

Negative-yielding corporate debt poses risks 'unlike anything...

Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.

CBO expects deficit to grow more than projected, warns tariffs...

"Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course," CBO director Phillip Swagel said in the report.

'I am the Chosen One,' Trump proclaims as he defends trade war...

The president's remark followed a string of criticisms aimed at his predecessors, whom he claimed had ignored China's alleged malpractice on trade.

Retail

Target CEO: The US trade war creates 'uncertainty' and 'complexity'

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Target CEO Brian Cornell says trade war presents "uncertainty" and "complexity."
  • President Trump postponed some consumer-oriented tariffs originally slated to take effect Sept. 1.
  • Target is "encouraged" by the delay, Cornell says on an earnings call.
A Target worker helps a customer at a Target store in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The festering U.S.-China trade war creates problems for retailers like Target, CEO Brian Cornell said Wednesday.

"As long as the trade situation remains fluid, it will present an additional layer of uncertainty and complexity as we plan our business," Cornell told analysts on a conference call following the company's second-quarter earnings report.

President Donald Trump said last week he was holding off on imposing 10% tariffs on certain Chinese-made goods until Dec. 15. The levies were supposed to begin Sept. 1. The U.S. Trade Representative office said the delay is for electronics, including cellphones, laptops and video game consoles, and some types of clothing, shoes and "certain toys." "We're doing this for the Christmas season," Trump said.

Cornell said Target is "encouraged" by the delay. He said the company benefits from its "diverse, multi-category assortment, deep expertise in global sourcing and a sophisticated set of manufacturing partners around the world."

"As a result, we are confident in our ability to navigate this period of heightened volatility and move our business forward," he said.

-CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report