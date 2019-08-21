The 5 US colleges that pay off the most for business students

Business is the most popular undergraduate major for U.S. college students. According to the most recent figures from the Department of Education, U.S. colleges and universities confer some 371,694 bachelor business degrees each year.

Majoring in business can open doors to a wide range of professional opportunities for graduates and it also can lead to big paychecks. When CNBC Make It compared hundreds of colleges and universities across the country to create our first list of the U.S. colleges that pay off the most, we found that many of the schools that claimed top spots on the list had strong business programs.

To develop our list of the top colleges that pay off, we identified the true net cost of each college for the typical American student — including tuition, fees, books, supplies and other expenses — after subtracting scholarships and grants. Using data from Tuition Tracker, we looked at the net cost for students from families making between $48,001 and $75,000.

Then, using data from PayScale's College Salary Report, we divided net cost by graduates' expected annual earnings. (You can read our full methodology here.)

To highlight the schools offering business students the best value, we took a look at the top-scoring schools on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best undergraduate business programs to see which schools provide a competitive education for business students, as well as a big pay off. (In the case of a tie, the deciding factor was CNBC Make It's overall ranking of public and private colleges.)