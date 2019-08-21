Inside the NRA's scandals and financial troubles

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
The National Rifle Association, the country's most powerful gun lobby, is mired in controversy.
Allegations of financial wrongdoing have led to multiple investigations in Congress and in several states that are threatening the group's nonprofit status.
In 2016, the organization reported a staggering $46 million loss, which was a significant drop from income of $27.9 million in 2015.
The NRA has said it is facing financial ruin and claims it may soon "be unable to exist."
In a lawsuit targeting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his state's regulators, the gun rights group said New York could cause "irrecoverable loss and irreparable harm" to the organization.
But is the NRA bluffing? Or with multiple ongoing investigations could the group's survival really be at risk? Could falling revenue, political infighting and several major scandals spell the end of the NRA?
Watch this video to find out more about the money behind the gun rights group's finances.
