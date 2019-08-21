Trump just put off a meeting with Denmark because they won't talk about selling Greenland

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately told business executives and free traders that the trade war could end by the 2020 election and that hurdles to an immediate agreement...2020 Electionsread more
Market bull Jeff Saut told CNBC on Tuesday that the lows are in and the market is headed "much higher."Marketsread more
Home Depot CFO Carol Tome says "consumer confidence is near record high levels" but "consumer demand could be impacted" by lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The company's stock seesawed after the markets closed Tuesday, initially swinging up by 4% before falling by about 2%.Retailread more
VMware has become accepting of the corporate rush to the cloud. A new acquisition could help it make more revenue as companies adopt a modern approach called serverless...Technologyread more
President Donald Trump believes he has quite the bargaining chip with the European Union.Marketsread more
The United States does not have a defense against hypersonic weapons, which can travel at least five times the speed of sound, or a little more than a mile per second....Defenseread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing the possible purchase of Greenland.
"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump said on Twitter.
"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct," the president added.
Trump was due to visit Copenhagen in early September to meet with Frederiksen and Prime Minister Kim Kielsen of Greenland, which is an autonomous Danish territory.
"Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously," Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland, Reuters reported.
Trump has on more than one occasion, and with "varying degrees of seriousness," floated the idea of buying Greenland, according to the Wall Street Journal. He is reportedly not the first American president to consider the prospect of purchasing Greenland.
For his part, Trump confirmed on Sunday that he is interested in buying Greenland, NBC News reported.
"It's something we talked about," Trump told reports, according to NBC News. "Denmark essentially owns it, we're very good allies with Denmark." He referred to the theoretical transaction as "essentially" a "large real estate deal," and added that "strategically it's interesting."
Situated in the north Atlantic, Greenland is seen as an increasingly strategic location as melting ice opens up fresh shipping routes in the Arctic region. The land mass is also considered to be rich with coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.
Greenland's foreign ministry rejected the idea in a tweet, where it said that it is is "open for business, not for sale."
— Reuters and CNBC's David Reid contributed to this report.