Trump says the Fed is the 'only problem' with the economy, calls Powell 'a golfer who can't putt'

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan is not worried about an economic slowdown as the U.S. consumer is still in a strong place.Banksread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell says he's encouraged by Trump's decision to postpone some consumer-oriented tariffs that were supposed to start Sept. 1.Retailread more
Corporate debt recently passed the $1 trillion mark in a continuing sign of global financial displacement.Marketsread more
President Trump insists the economy is healthy and says the only thing holding U.S. growth back is the Federal Reserve.Marketsread more
Target shares opened at record high after the retailer beat second-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its full-year estimates.Retailread more
Transports are stuck at a red light this month, but Old Dominion Freight Line has managed to steer clear of the trouble.Trading Nationread more
Sanders' sweeping proposal would make it easier for workers to join unions and end the so-called right-to-work laws recently favored by the GOP.2020 Electionsread more
Germany has sold a 30-year bond with a 0% interest rate for the first time on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Morgan Stanley warns that "the wheels for a slowdown are in motion," adding that a slowdown in the manufacturing sector is spreading.Marketsread more
Lowe's also tops rival Home Depot on same-store sales growth in the U.S.Retailread more
Target beats second-quarter earnings expectations thanks to an increase in traffic and sales. The retailer also boosts its full-year estimates.Retailread more
President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that the economy is healthy and said the only thing holding U.S. growth back is the Federal Reserve.
In his latest slap at the central bank, the president called Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a "golfer who can't putt." In tweets, he also claimed the country is "doing great with China and other Trade Deals" with "the only problem" being "Jay Powell," whom Trump appointed to the top position in February 2018.
"Yesterday, 'highest Dollar in U.S.History.' No inflation. Wake up Federal Reserve," he tweeted.
It was unclear what the "highest dollar in U.S. history" was referencing. The greenback is up 2.1% year to date against a basket of is global competitors but has been higher as recently as late July. The dollar also has strengthened against the euro but is well off its historic highs.
The president has railed continuously against the Fed, which cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its last meeting.
However, that hasn't been enough for Trump, who earlier this week called for a full percentage point reduction and even brought up the idea of more quantitative easing, or asset purchases the Fed made to pull the economy out of the Great Recession.
This was not the first time the president used the golf analogy — he applied it to the entire Fed after a December 2018 rate hike and a steep stock market loss that followed on Christmas Eve.
Investors will get a look Wednesday at the thinking behind the rate cut when the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its July 30-31 meeting at 2 p.m. ET.
The FOMC meets again on Sept. 17-18.