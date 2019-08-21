Uber rival Bolt launches food delivery service in Europe

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei lays out 'battle' strategy amid US...

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei laid out plans to bring more efficiencies to the organization. This included simplifying the reporting structure, cutting down on surplus staff, axing...

Technologyread more

Investing in the new negative yield world

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.

Market Insiderread more

China may have a new way of boosting its economy. Here's what the...

China has used both monetary and fiscal measures to lift economic activity as its trade war with the U.S. looks set to intensify in the coming months.

China Economyread more

Trump postpones Denmark meeting because they won't talk about...

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...

World Politicsread more

Interest rate cuts in Asia's emerging markets may not be enough

"I think (rate cuts) will help, but whether they're going to be sufficient to counter the negative trade pressures and global growth slowdown and impact is debatable," one...

Central Banksread more

Why Chinese overseas investment growth is set to slow further

Chinese overseas investment growth will likely slow or even decline in the next few years as risks around the world increase, according to new research by Moody's Investors...

China Economyread more

Evidence is building that China and Russia's long-haul passenger...

The two countries want to smash the civil aerospace duopoly enjoyed by Airbus and Boeing.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Alibaba is said to have postponed a Hong Kong listing amid...

Alibaba held a board meeting before its latest quarterly earnings release last week, during which the board decided to postpone the Hong Kong listing, Reuters reported.

Technologyread more

Asia trades lower as markets look to central bankers for guidance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver his annual speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he's expected to provide more clarity on the...

Asia Marketsread more

Amazon and SoftBank help UK tech start-ups score record foreign...

U.S. and Asian investors poured $3.7 billion into U.K. tech start-ups in the first seven months of 2019, research shows.

Technologyread more

Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires at seven stores

After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.

Technologyread more

Trump says he's considering payroll tax cut day after White House...

Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."

Politicsread more
Tech

Uber rival Bolt launches food delivery service in Europe

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • Uber rival Bolt announced Wednesday it will launch a food delivery service called Bolt Food.
  • Bolt Food will start in Tallinn, Estonia and expand to other regions across Europe and Africa.
  • The company is entering an entering an already-crowded field of competitors in the European food delivery market.
Bolt Food is a food delivery service from Estonian ride-hailing company Bolt.
Bolt

Competition in Europe's food delivery market is getting even more heated.

Uber rival Bolt announced Wednesday it will launch a food delivery service in Tallinn, Estonia, where it is headquartered. The Estonian start-up said it would expand the service to Latvia, Lithuania, and South Africa later this year before launching in more markets in Europe and Africa in 2020.

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, is entering an already-crowded field of competitors in the European food delivery market. Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo are aggressively expanding across the region, while Britain's Just Eat recently agreed to merge with Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com to create the biggest food delivery company outside of China.

VIDEO1:5201:52
Amazon investment will enhance competition, Deliveroo COO says
Squawk Box Europe

Bolt Chief Product Officer Jevgeni Kabanov said in a press release Wednesday the company's strategy with food delivery will be to build on its existing 25 million users and offer lower prices compared to competitors. The company has taken a similar approach in the ride-hailing market by offering steep rider discounts and higher driver commissions. Bolt said the food delivery service would be available through a separate app called Bolt Food.

The Estonian unicorn, which was valued at $1 billion last year, currently operates in 30 countries. Its investors include Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and German automaker Daimler.

Ride-hailing companies have struggled to cook up profits in the food delivery market thanks to high overhead costs. Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he doesn't expect the company's Eats business to be profitable in the next two years.