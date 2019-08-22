Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Slack, Etsy, Target, Toll Brothers & more

Citi said Target will continue to prove that it is a winner in the retail landscape.

"As painful as it is to upgrade a stock after such a move, we want to catch the next 20%, which we believe will be achieved as the company continues to prove to the market that it is a winner in this retail landscape. TGT is demonstrating their investments (which once seemed never-ending) are paying off as comps have been strong, including positive store traffic (rare in retail these days)."