Asia trades mostly higher following overnight gains on Wall Street

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported for its fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
"I'd love to say that the optimistic universe is most likely to prevail, but the talking heads talk endlessly about how a recession is inevitable," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Read the fine print in your Apple Card contract — one clause means you give up your right to be heard in court.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve members worried over future growth are highly concerned about the U.S.-China tariff battleThe Fedread more
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday to automatically cancel the student loan debt of disabled veterans. More than 25,000 service members will have their...Personal Financeread more
Jim Nussle, a former director of the Office of Management and Budget, told CNBC on Wednesday that a strong U.S. consumer is the only thing keeping the country from recession.Marketsread more
Asia Pacific markets traded up on Thursday, likely taking cues from Wall Street, where stocks gained overnight after strong quarterly results lifted investor sentiment.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded up 0.36% while the Topix index added 0.18%. Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace, Reuters reported citing a preliminary business survey.
South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.25% in early trade while Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.38%.
"The hot and cold vibes in the equity markets continue with gains in the overnight session effectively reversing the losses recorded the previous day," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in an early morning note.
Oil prices gained Thursday morning during Asian trading hours. U.S. crude traded up 0.63% to $56.03 a barrel. International benchmark Brent rose 0.41% to $60.55.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, which was more than expected, Reuters reported.
Energy names in Australia rose: Santos shares were up 3.64%, Oil Search gained 1.07% and Woodside Petroleum added 1.37%. But Japan's Inpex fell 0.87% while Japan Petroleum added 0.92%.
Markets had a relatively modest reaction overnight after the Fed released minutes of its last meeting in July, where the U.S. central bank lowered the benchmark rate by 25 basis points.
In its minutes, Fed officials who voted to lower interest rates three weeks ago agreed that the move shouldn't be viewed as an indication that there is a "pre-set course" for future cuts.
The summary indicated that policymakers viewed the move as a "mid-cycle adjustment" — an expression that Fed Chair Jerome Powell had used in a news conference afterward. That was said to have contributed to a stock market sell-off following the July 30-31 meeting as market players grew concerned that the Fed might not be as accommodative with policy as anticipated.
The U.S. dollar last traded at 98.263 against a basket of its peers, slipping from an earlier high of 98.276.
Among currency pairs, the Japanese yen traded at 106.55 against the dollar, stronger than a previous level around 106.64 while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6778.
"The main reason why the (dollar) strengthened and US treasury yields lifted was because the minutes did not strengthen the chances of further rate cuts this year. The Fed instead eased back slightly the probability of further cuts," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Still, fears of recession lingered in the market as the spread between the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note and that of the 2-year note turned negative for the second time in one week. The inverted bond-market spread is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.