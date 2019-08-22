Asia trades mostly higher following overnight gains on Wall Street

Asia Pacific markets traded up on Thursday, likely taking cues from Wall Street, where stocks gained overnight after strong quarterly results lifted investor sentiment.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded up 0.36% while the Topix index added 0.18%. Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace, Reuters reported citing a preliminary business survey.

South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.25% in early trade while Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.38%.

"The hot and cold vibes in the equity markets continue with gains in the overnight session effectively reversing the losses recorded the previous day," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in an early morning note.

Oil prices gained Thursday morning during Asian trading hours. U.S. crude traded up 0.63% to $56.03 a barrel. International benchmark Brent rose 0.41% to $60.55.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, which was more than expected, Reuters reported.

Energy names in Australia rose: Santos shares were up 3.64%, Oil Search gained 1.07% and Woodside Petroleum added 1.37%. But Japan's Inpex fell 0.87% while Japan Petroleum added 0.92%.