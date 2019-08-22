South Korea's central bank warns of economic impact from Japan's export curbs

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace, Reuters reported citing a preliminary business survey.Asia Marketsread more
Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.China Economyread more
The Washington governor had centered his campaign around climate change, calling it "the most urgent challenge of our time."Politicsread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported for its fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
The sexy image that once boosted Victoria's Secret has been haunting L Brands more recently, as women are steering clear of the brand's hot pink, lacy and bejeweled lingerie.Retailread more
Ford is one of four automakers that reached a voluntary agreement with California on fuel efficiency rules, defying Trump and his administration's effort to strip the state of...Autosread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
"I'd love to say that the optimistic universe is most likely to prevail, but the talking heads talk endlessly about how a recession is inevitable," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
South Korea's central bank warned on Thursday that export curbs on some Japanese goods imposed by Tokyo could have a bigger impact on the domestic economy than the customary tariff increases.
"Effects from Japan's export curbs are so far limited, but if the situation worsens, the impact could be bigger than what pricing regulations such as a tariff increase would have, " the Bank of Korea said in a scheduled report to the parliament.
It also said that semiconductor exports, which account for about a fifth of the country's total shipments abroad, would likely continue to decline for the rest of this year.
In early July, Japan tightened controls on shipments to South Korea of three materials used in chips and displays in a
dispute stemming from their wartime past.
A copy of the BOK report was distributed to reporters ahead of Governor Lee Ju-yeol's testimony at a parliamentary committee, due to start at 0200 GMT.