Sterling rises as Germany's Merkel comments on possible Brexit solution

Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a solution to the Irish "backstop" is possible before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

"I said that what one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days. Better said, one must say that one can also achieve it by October 31," Merkel told a news conference in the Hague.

The Irish "backstop" — the most controversial part of the existing Brexit deal — is to do with maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland. It's seen as a way to keep the porous border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (which is a part of the U.K.) open in the event that the U.K. and EU fail to agree a future trade deal at the end of a 21-month transition period.

Its unpopularity with pro-Brexit lawmakers stems from its requirement that the U.K. remains in a single customs territory with the EU for an indefinite amount of time.

Sterling jumped past $1.22 to trade 0.75% higher for the session. Meanwhile, London's FTSE fell, to trade 0.5% lower.

Sterling is down more than 5 percent since the start of the year and down more than 14 percent since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.