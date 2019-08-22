Sterling rises as Germany's Merkel comments on possible Brexit solution

Skip Navigation
Kansas City Fed's Esther George says the July rate cut was not...

"My sense was we've added accommodation and it wasn't required in my view," George tells CNBC's Steve Liesman.

Apple reportedly plans to launch two 'Pro' iPhones within weeks

Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones in September, including two new "Pro" models and a successor to the iPhone XR, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Corporate earnings show trade war starting to strain the US...

Corporate profits posted modest growth in the second quarter as companies brace for slowing global growth.

Kraft is suing the CFTC to keep the lid on $16 million fine

Kraft has filed a contempt motion against the CFTC over a press release announcing the $16 million fine to settle claims of manipulating wheat prices.

Johnson & Johnson opioid trial judge expected to issue landmark...

A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.

US may already be in a recession, long-time bear David Tice warns

Former Prudent Bear Fund manager David Tice is urging investors to brace for a massive downturn.

2020 candidates face a critical debate deadline

Democratic candidates face an August 28 deadline to qualify for the September debate.

Target still has room to climb after 20% gain, Citi says

Target shares closed Wednesday up more than 20%, after the retailer reported impressive profit growth and a spike in traffic that surpassed analysts' expectations.

Art Laffer on negative rates: I would borrow as much as I could

"If I could borrow without paying any interest, or ever pay the money back, I would borrow as much as I could, too," the 'Trumponomics' co-auther says.

Amazon reportedly expands its online grocery business to India

The expansion news comes one day after the company announced its new campus in India's southern city of Hyderabad.

George says the Fed's 'large balance sheet' may have caused yield...

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Federal Reserve may be partly responsible for the yield curve inversion.

Europe Economy

Sterling rises as Germany's Merkel comments on possible Brexit solution

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Key Points
  • The Irish "backstop" — the most controversial part of the existing Brexit deal — is to do with maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland. 
  • It's seen as a way to keep the porous border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (which is a part of the U.K.) open in the event that the U.K. and EU fail to agree a future trade deal at the end of a 21-month transition period.

Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a solution to the Irish "backstop" is possible before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

"I said that what one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days. Better said, one must say that one can also achieve it by October 31," Merkel told a news conference in the Hague.

The Irish "backstop" — the most controversial part of the existing Brexit deal — is to do with maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland. It's seen as a way to keep the porous border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (which is a part of the U.K.) open in the event that the U.K. and EU fail to agree a future trade deal at the end of a 21-month transition period.

Its unpopularity with pro-Brexit lawmakers stems from its requirement that the U.K. remains in a single customs territory with the EU for an indefinite amount of time.

Sterling jumped past $1.22 to trade 0.75% higher for the session. Meanwhile, London's FTSE fell, to trade 0.5% lower. 

Sterling is down more than 5 percent since the start of the year and down more than 14 percent since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.