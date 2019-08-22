Billionaire Ray Dalio says this is how to be 'truly successful'

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio knows plenty about success: He founded Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund with roughly $160 billion in assets. But he says there's one lesson it took him decades to learn about how to be "truly successful." That lesson has to do with surrounding yourself with people who are even more talented than yourself.

The self-made billionaire explained the idea on Thursday in a post on Facebook. He says that, as a good manager, you should "hire someone better than you," and likens it to being an orchestra conductor.

"After decades of hiring, managing, and ﬁring people, I understand that to be truly successful, I need to be like a conductor of people, many of whom (if not all) can play their instruments better than I can—and that if I was a really great conductor, I would also be able to find a better conductor than me and hire him or her," Dalio writes.