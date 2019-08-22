Chicken sandwich wars: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A feud on Twitter in bid to boost sales

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Marketsread more

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Technologyread more

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Technologyread more

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Market Insiderread more

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.

Politicsread more

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Technologyread more

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

Technologyread more

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Real Estateread more

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Food & Beverageread more

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump administration proposes easing privacy rules addiction...

The change is seen as helpful for providers who could, for example, unknowingly prescribe a potentially harmful drug, such as opioids, to a patient with an addiction history.

Health and Scienceread more
Restaurants

Chicken sandwich wars: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A feud on Twitter in bid to boost sales

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Popeyes and Chick-fil-A were in a Twitter spat Monday over their chicken sandwiches.
  • Popeyes gained more followers than Chick-fil-A, but new followers might not translate into purchases.
  • Chick-fil-A is the largest chicken chain in the U.S. by sales, beating out Popeyes.
Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
Source: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

After a Twitter spat with Chick-fil-A over chicken sandwiches, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen walked away with a larger spike in its follower count — but that might not matter for its long-term sales.

Popeyes, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, brought a chicken sandwich to its national menu for the first time last week. With pickles and a buttered bun, it looks a lot like a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Chick-fil-A, the biggest chicken chain in the U.S. by sales, alluded to the new sandwich Monday in a tweet that said "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [heart] for the original" about its own chicken sandwich.

Popeyes replied, asking the Atlanta-based company "... y'all good?"

Chick-fil-A did not respond, but other restaurant chains, like Wendy's and Shake Shack, joined in to boast about their own chicken sandwiches. Social media users also chimed in to share their favorite fast-food chicken sandwich.

Popeyes started off with roughly a tenth of Chick-fil-A's Twitter followers. The fried chicken chain had 107,229 followers as of Aug. 18, compared to Chick-fil-A's 1,026,039, according to data from Thinknum. Popeyes received more likes and retweets than Chick-fil-A on its tweet and walked away with roughly 25,000 new followers as of Wednesday, Thinknum found. Chick-fil-A only added about 10,000 new followers as a result of its tweet.

New followers might not translate into new customers or a sales bump for either chain, however.

"In general, a follower is less valuable for a brand than a regular person or influencer," Sean Spielberg, co-founder and CEO of Instascreener, a social media analytics firm that focuses on influencer marketing.

Spielberg said that brands tend to receive less engagement — fewer likes or comments when taking its number of followers into account — from its followers than a regular person or influencer, individuals or celebrities who can sway public opinion.

"More often than not, [follower count] is a vanity metric," he said.

Still, the debate over the two sandwiches and subsequent media attention is helping drive some awareness and demand for the new sandwich. Leezandra, a 23 year old from Nashua, New Hampshire, said that she tried to get the sandwich after seeing the debate on Twitter, but her local store was sold out. She eats at both Chick-fil-A and Popeyes and tends to make her decision based on which is closer.

Leezandra's local Popeyes is not the only location to run out.

"Many of our restaurants have seen a high demand for the sandwich, with guests excited to give it a try," Popeyes spokeswoman Dara Schopp said in a statement. "A few restaurants have temporarily sold out of the sandwich, and we are working to make sure they receive more as soon as possible."

It is too early to tell if the chicken sandwich will drive traffic to Popeyes in the long term and help its sales catch up to Chick-fil-A's.

The average Chick-fil-A location rakes in more sales than a Popeyes store. In 2018, a franchised Chick-fil-A restaurant that was not in a mall raked in $5.7 million in sales on average, according to franchise disclosure documents. The average free-standing franchised Popeyes location saw annual sales of $1.5 million last year.

