Employee at Britain's Hong Kong mission reportedly detained in China over prostitution

Top Stories
A trade war with Europe would be more damaging than Washington's...

Experts believe a wider spat with Europe would be much more damaging than the current tit-for-tat with China.

Trade

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Market Insider

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

The Fed

Italy's 'unnecessary' political crisis could be positive for...

Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.

Politics

Hong Kong flight bookings drop 10% as protests continue, says...

Flight bookings to Hong Kong have fallen 10%, hit by the unrest in the city, said Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas Airways.

Airlines

South Korea cancels Japan intelligence deal amid trade dispute

South Korea will scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid an intensifying dispute over history and trade, South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday.

Asia Politics

China may need more than a new interest rate to stimulate its...

Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.

China Economy

LinkedIn calls these 3 of the most sought-after tech skills

These in-demand skills can command top pay packets, says Feon Ang of professional networking site LinkedIn.

Get Ahead

Nikkei erases some gains after data shows manufacturing activity...

Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace.

Asia Markets

Jay Inslee drops out of the 2020 presidential race

The Washington governor had centered his campaign around climate change, calling it "the most urgent challenge of our time."

Politics

Short-term US yields inch higher after Fed minutes reject preset...

The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.

Bonds

Nordstrom shares jump after it delivers strong profit, even as...

Here's what Nordstrom reported for its fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Retail
World Politics

Employee at Britain's Hong Kong mission reportedly detained in China over prostitution

The British Consulate-General building in Hong Kong, China.
Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

An employee at the British consulate in Hong Kong has been detained in China for involvement in prostitution, China's state-backed Global Times newspaper said on Thursday.

China's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the employee, Simon Cheng, had been detained in the border city of Shenzhen. Britain has expressed its extreme concern about the case.

Shenzhen police declined to make any immediate comment.