France's Macron: No time to negotiate new Brexit deal

"My sense was we've added accommodation and it wasn't required in my view," George tells CNBC's Steve Liesman.
Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones in September, including two new "Pro" models and a successor to the iPhone XR, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
Corporate profits posted modest growth in the second quarter as companies brace for slowing global growth.
Kraft has filed a contempt motion against the CFTC over a press release announcing the $16 million fine to settle claims of manipulating wheat prices.
A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.
Former Prudent Bear Fund manager David Tice is urging investors to brace for a massive downturn.
Democratic candidates face an August 28 deadline to qualify for the September debate.
Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a solution to the Irish "backstop" is possible before the October 31...
Target shares closed Wednesday up more than 20%, after the retailer reported impressive profit growth and a spike in traffic that surpassed analysts' expectations.
"If I could borrow without paying any interest, or ever pay the money back, I would borrow as much as I could, too," the 'Trumponomics' co-auther says.
The expansion news comes one day after the company announced its new campus in India's southern city of Hyderabad.
French President Emmanuel Macron firmly told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday that there was not enough time to negotiate a wholly new Brexit divorce deal.
On his first foreign trip since winning the premiership a month ago, Johnson warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Macron that they will face a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 unless the European Union does a new deal.
Britain's destiny lay in Johnson's hands alone, Macron said, adding that while no-deal was not a scenario desired by the EU the bloc would be ready for such an eventuality.
"I want to be very clear: in the month ahead, we will not find a new withdrawal agreement that deviates far from the original," the French leader said in the Elysee Palace courtyard alongside Johnson.
But he extended a hand to Johnson, adding: "Nobody is going to wait until Oct. 31 without trying to find a good solution."
Johnson told Macron that he wanted a Brexit deal and believed it was still possible to reach one in time for the Oct. 31 deadline.
He said he had been "powerfully encouraged" by what he had heard from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during talks in Berlin on Wednesday.
"Let's get Brexit done, let's get it done sensibly and pragmatically and in the interests of both sides and let's not wait until October 31," Johnson said.
"Let's get on now in deepening and intensifying the friendship and partnership between us."