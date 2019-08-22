G-7 summit set to end without an agreement for the first time in history

A view shows the Hotel du Palais summit venue ahead of the G7 Summit in the French coastal resort of Biarritz, France, August 21, 2019.

The Group of Seven (G-7) summit is set to end without a joint communique for the first time in its 44-year history, after French President Emmanuel Macron decided to abandon the tradition citing "a very deep crisis of democracy."

It will be the first time since meetings began in 1975 that the forum has failed to end a summit without an agreed statement, laying bare the deepening rift between heads of state from seven of the world's largest economies.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the G-7 meeting at a news conference in Paris on Wednesday, Macron said an attempt to produce a joint communique would most likely be a "pointless" exercise.

He referenced President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a landmark climate agreement restricting global efforts to cut carbon as one example of why it would be difficult to display a united front.

The annual summit brings together the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. It will be held in the seaside town of Biarritz in southwest France from Saturday through to Monday.

Securing an agreement at the annual summit has proved increasingly difficult in recent years, partly because the U.S. president has expressed a preference for bilateral trade pacts over multilateral agreements.

"It is impossible to predict what the U.S. will do — we might be in for some surprises from Trump," Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told CNBC via telephone.

"I'm not sure what he is going to do, maybe Trump doesn't know either," Demarais said, citing the U.S. as a notable exception in its approach to handling disputes.