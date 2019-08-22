Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong protests

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.Food & Beverageread more
Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.Technologyread more
Gap Inc.'s fiscal second-quarter earnings topped analysts' estimates but sales missed. Same-store sales dropped 4% during the period, worse than expected.Retailread more
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan would like to avoid additional stimulus but is keeping an "open mind."The Fedread more
Overstock CEO Partick Byrne has resigned from the e-commerce company after making comments about his role in the "deep state."Technologyread more
Google axed 2010 YouTube channels after it found they had been tied to misinformation about Hong Kong protesters, the company announced Thursday.
This comes days after Twitter and Facebook said they would suspend nearly 1,000 accounts that were linked to a state-backed disinformation campaign originating from inside China. It also comes after Google and its video platform face scrutiny from lawmakers regarding its ability to control misinformation that goes viral on its site, particularly as the 2020 presidential elections near.
"Earlier this week, as part of our ongoing efforts to combat coordinated influence operations, we disabled 210 channels on YouTube when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong," Shane Huntley, director of software engineering for Google Security's Threat Analysis Group said in a blog post.
"We found use of VPNs and other methods to disguise the origin of these accounts and other activity commonly associated with coordinated influence operations."
Google stopped short of explicitly blaming the Chinese government for the misleading accounts.