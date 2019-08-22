Italy's 'unnecessary' political crisis could turn out to be a positive for Rome, analyst says

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, looks on during a news conference with Marine Le Pen, leader of the French nationalist National Rally party, not pictured, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

There's an upside to the ongoing political crisis in Italy: the upcoming government cannot be worse than the current M5S-Lega coalition, a former official at the Bank of Italy, told CNBC Wednesday.

Rome's two-party coalition came to an abrupt end Tuesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned from his post following pressure from the right-wing Lega party. President Sergio Mattarella will hold consultations with various parties in Parliament in the coming days to see whether there is a working majority which would avoid the need for fresh elections. Analysts have dubbed the ongoing political chaos as an "unnecessary" rift.

"That was the worst possible coalition for economic policy, both in terms of fiscal policy, both in terms of structural policies. So, anything that comes in place of that would be better," Francesco Papadia, a senior fellow at the think tank Bruegel and former official at the Bank of Italy, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe, said about the Lega-M5S coalition.

Rome's coalition was made up of Lega and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S). The Lega party favors tax cuts and aims to stop illegal immigration while the Five Star Movement (M5S) promotes initiatives that would extend benefits for citizens. Both parties, as a coalition, pushed for higher spending and challenged the European Union against its fiscal rules. The collision with Brussels sparked market jitters on different occasions.

Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.