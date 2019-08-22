Skip Navigation
Money

Apple provides crazy guidelines to protect its new titanium credit card —here's what to do

Apple Card
Apple

This might be a first for credit cards: Apple released a guide on how to care for your titanium Apple Card.

In this guide, the tech giant details how to clean your card and safely store it so it doesn't get damaged. If you care about preserving the flawless titanium design of your Apple Card, perhaps you want to add "clean Apple Card" to your to-do list or carry the card in bubble wrap, since it seems like nearly anything can damage it.

Apple states: "If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged."

Below, CNBC Make It shares Apple's guidelines for how to clean your Apple Card and minimize damage to the titanium surface.

How to clean your titanium Apple Card

If your Apple Card gets dirty, follow these steps to clean it:

  1. Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.
  2. Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.

Apple warns against using window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.

How to safely store and carry your titanium Apple Card

If you think you can just throw your Apple Card in a bag, pocket or wallet and preserve the card's integrity, you're mistaken. Apple states the card can easily be damaged from contact with abrasive materials and even certain fabrics like leather and denim, which may cause permanent discoloration.

Here are some tips on how to minimize damage to your Apple Card:

  • Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket or bag made of soft materials.
  • Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.
  • Don't place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.
  • Don't place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

Of course, it's just a credit card. Unsurprisingly, Twitter is having a field day with the guidelines and memes abound.

