Apple provides crazy guidelines to protect its new titanium credit card —here's what to do

This might be a first for credit cards: Apple released a guide on how to care for your titanium Apple Card.
In this guide, the tech giant details how to clean your card and safely store it so it doesn't get damaged. If you care about preserving the flawless titanium design of your Apple Card, perhaps you want to add "clean Apple Card" to your to-do list or carry the card in bubble wrap, since it seems like nearly anything can damage it.
Apple states: "If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged."
Below, CNBC Make It shares Apple's guidelines for how to clean your Apple Card and minimize damage to the titanium surface.
If your Apple Card gets dirty, follow these steps to clean it:
Apple warns against using window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.
If you think you can just throw your Apple Card in a bag, pocket or wallet and preserve the card's integrity, you're mistaken. Apple states the card can easily be damaged from contact with abrasive materials and even certain fabrics like leather and denim, which may cause permanent discoloration.
Here are some tips on how to minimize damage to your Apple Card:
Of course, it's just a credit card. Unsurprisingly, Twitter is having a field day with the guidelines and memes abound.
