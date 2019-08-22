Apple provides crazy guidelines to protect its new titanium credit card —here's what to do

This might be a first for credit cards: Apple released a guide on how to care for your titanium Apple Card.

In this guide, the tech giant details how to clean your card and safely store it so it doesn't get damaged. If you care about preserving the flawless titanium design of your Apple Card, perhaps you want to add "clean Apple Card" to your to-do list or carry the card in bubble wrap, since it seems like nearly anything can damage it.

Apple states: "If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged."

Below, CNBC Make It shares Apple's guidelines for how to clean your Apple Card and minimize damage to the titanium surface.