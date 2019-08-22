Volatility giving you jitters? Ignore the stock market for now

Market downturns can scare even the most seasoned investors. Last week after the yield curve inverted for the first time since July 2006, the Dow went into a tailspin plummeting 800 points. Despite the markets, recovery fears about a possible recession now fill the airwaves and are seemingly on every newspaper's front page.

Gabriel Bouys | AFP | Getty Images

Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth, says it's important not to fall into patterns of bad financial behavior because of daily fluctuations. "The markets can move up and down in any short period of time. Markets moving up and down is just how they work," said Boneparth in a recent interview with CNBC. The goal of any investor should be to focus on their long-term plan and avoid knee-jerk reactions, according to Boneparth. Ignore daily market fluctuations. Overreactions lead to bad money moves. Take pause. If you stay invested for the long term, you'll reach your goals sooner. While this market anxiety should not be ignored, there are ways to calm yourself so that it does not affect your long-term investment strategy. More from Invest in You:

Trick yourself into better money management. No budget, no spreadsheets required

6 ways to break the fear cycle and get started in investing

Invest in what you know and keep it simple

Take control of your everyday spending