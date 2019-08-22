Kansas City Fed's Esther George says the July rate cut was not needed

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kansas City Fed's Esther George says the July rate cut was not...

"My sense was we've added accommodation and it wasn't required in my view," George tells CNBC's Steve Liesman.

Investingread more

Apple reportedly plans to launch two 'Pro' iPhones within weeks

Apple plans to unveil three new iPhones in September, including two new "Pro" models and a successor to the iPhone XR, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Technologyread more

Corporate earnings show trade war starting to strain the US...

Corporate profits posted modest growth in the second quarter as companies brace for slowing global growth.

Retailread more

Kraft is suing the CFTC to keep the lid on $16 million fine

Kraft has filed a contempt motion against the CFTC over a press release announcing the $16 million fine to settle claims of manipulating wheat prices.

Food & Beverageread more

Johnson & Johnson opioid trial judge expected to issue landmark...

A ruling against J&J could mean more big payouts in similar cases across the country.

Health and Scienceread more

US may already be in a recession, long-time bear David Tice warns

Former Prudent Bear Fund manager David Tice is urging investors to brace for a massive downturn.

Trading Nationread more

2020 candidates face a critical debate deadline

Democratic candidates face an August 28 deadline to qualify for the September debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Sterling rises as Germany's Merkel comments on possible Brexit...

Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a solution to the Irish "backstop" is possible before the October 31...

Europe Economyread more

Target still has room to climb after 20% gain, Citi says

Target shares closed Wednesday up more than 20%, after the retailer reported impressive profit growth and a spike in traffic that surpassed analysts' expectations.

Retailread more

Art Laffer on negative rates: I would borrow as much as I could

"If I could borrow without paying any interest, or ever pay the money back, I would borrow as much as I could, too," the 'Trumponomics' co-auther says.

Economyread more

Amazon reportedly expands its online grocery business to India

The expansion news comes one day after the company announced its new campus in India's southern city of Hyderabad.

Technologyread more

George says the Fed's 'large balance sheet' may have caused yield...

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the Federal Reserve may be partly responsible for the yield curve inversion.

The Fedread more
Investing

Kansas City Fed's Esther George says the July rate cut was not needed

Fred Imbert@foimbert
VIDEO2:3802:38
Kansas City Fed President Esther George: The July rate cut was not needed
Squawk Box

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George disagrees with the U.S. central bank's move to cut interest rates last month as the economy is still strong.

"My sense was we've added accommodation and it wasn't required in my view," George told CNBC's Steve Liesman in an interview that aired Thursday. "With this very low unemployment rate, with wages rising, with the inflation rate staying close to the Fed's target, I think we're in a good place relative to the mandates that we're asked to achieve."

Treasury yields ticked up after George's comments aired.

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting, citing "global developments " and "muted inflation." George, however, was one of two voting policymakers who voted to keep rates unchanged.

The U.S. central bank cut rates as China and the U.S. remain engaged in a trade war while economic activity outside of the U.S. slows down. These dynamics have raised worries about the U.S. falling into a recession.

George said in the interview she thinks risks are currently tilted to the downside. "As you look at global growth weakening and as you look at the amount of uncertainty associated with some of these trade issues, I think both of those are weighing on the outlook. Whether they spill over in a way that we see in the real economy is what I'm watching for."

She added the ongoing trade war, which started last year, is impacting business investment in the U.S.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.