These sisters were the world's youngest billionaires before Kylie Jenner—but they still drove second-hand cars

It's hard to imagine becoming a billionaire as a teenager, but that was the reality for a Norwegian heiress who inherited a fortune that's currently estimated at $1.4 billion, well before her 20th birthday. Alexandra Andresen, who is now 23, first appeared on Forbes' billionaires list in 2016, when she was just 19. Forbes declared her "the youngest billionaire in the world" at the time, though reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her growing cosmetics empire have since taken that title, according to Forbes. But while Jenner famously flaunts her collection of luxury vehicles (including two Range Rovers and a Rolls Royce), Alexandra and her sister, Katharina, 24, who also inherited her own billion-dollar fortune in her teens, reportedly have more modest guidelines when it comes to choosing a car. Katharina said in 2016 that their parents taught the sisters not to live too extravagantly, especially when it comes to their vehicles. "Dad has a rule that we can buy a nice car, but it must be second hand," Katharina said of her father, Johan Andresen Jr. He runs the family business, investment company Ferd, which is one of the largest private companies in Norway, according to The Telegraph. As such, in 2016, Katharina was driving a used Audi she'd bought as a replacement for a Volkswagen Golf previously driven by her grandmother. (Though Katharina was reportedly fined $30,000 for drunk driving in an Audi Q3 in Norway in 2017 and apologized for her mistake.)

Meanwhile, Alexandra has said she actively looks to save her money despite the fact that she possesses more wealth than nearly anyone her age. "I actually save all the time, I have always done," Alexandra said in a 2014 interview with a corporate magazine published by Ferd. "I save when I get my weekly allowance, and I save the cash prizes I win in competitions or if I get money as a gift for my birthday. It means I can buy myself things I really want, like a bag or a pair of shoes, without having to ask mum or dad for money." While she admitted that money "is a necessity," Alexandra also said in that interview that she doesn't want money to be "something I need to use in abundance." Alexandra noted that her family's wealth, and in recent years, her own, has afforded her many opportunities, including supporting her career as a professional dressage horse rider. "It costs money to ride a horse," she told the Ferd corporate magazine. And while the sisters have maintained that their parents taught them not to flaunt their wealth too much, they still manage to enjoy their billionaire status, as evidenced by their social media profiles that show the two sisters enjoying Mediterranean vacations or flaunting luxury clothing (like a Louis Vuitton purse), and engaging in activities like horseback riding, skydiving and yachting.