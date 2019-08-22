Qantas is running 19-hour test flights to see how it impacts people's health

If you're nervous about flying, this one might not be for you. Qantas on Thursday said it's going to run "research" flights from London and New York to Sydney — a 19-hour route — to see how it affects passengers' health.

The Australian airline giant said the three test flights would contain a maximum of 40 people. That includes crew members and a research team on board who will look at things like sleep patterns and food consumption "to assess impact on health, wellbeing and body clock."

Qantas said that passengers — who mostly consist of its own staff — will be fitted with wearable devices to run tests throughout the flights. The company says it has already conducted experimental flights along its direct Perth to London service.

Boeing's 787-9 aircraft will be used for the tests, and Qantas said both Boeing and its European competitor Airbus are pitching jets for the long-haul routes. A final decision on whether to run the flights will be made by the end of the year, Qantas said.