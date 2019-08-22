South Korea cancels Japan intelligence deal amid trade dispute

Skip Navigation
Kansas City Fed's Esther George says the July rate cut was not...

Kansas City Fed President Esther George disagrees with the U.S. central bank's move to cut rates last month as the economy is still strong.

A trade war with Europe would be more damaging than Washington's...

Experts believe a wider spat with Europe would be much more damaging than the current tit-for-tat with China.

Bond market yield curve inverts, signaling Fed may be too slow to...

After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.

Fed members affirm 'mid-cycle adjustment,' see no 'pre-set...

The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.

Italy's 'unnecessary' political crisis could be positive for...

Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.

'Stick with software over semis' as tech recovers, says investor

Software stocks are the place to be in tech as the sector mounts a recovery from its recent pullback, some analysts say.

Hiding in plain sight: regular office devices are vulnerable to...

Office phones, printers, building control systems and more — these may not sound like computers but they can all be hacked according to cybersecurity pros.

Hong Kong flight bookings drop 10% as protests continue, says...

Flight bookings to Hong Kong have fallen 10%, hit by the unrest in the city, said Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas Airways.

China may need more than a new interest rate to stimulate its...

Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.

Ex-Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper says he's running for Senate

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he will challenge Republican incumbent Cory Gardner for his Senate seat.

How Toyota got so big and why it wants to be less 'boring'

Toyota's revolutionary approach to manufacturing turned it from a tiny Japanese automotive latecomer into one of the biggest car companies in the world. But its designs have...

Asia Politics

South Korea cancels Japan intelligence deal amid trade dispute

South Korea says it is canceling an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid a bitter trade dispute with its Asian neighbor.

South Korea's presidential office made the announcement Thursday, saying tightened export controls imposed by Japan have caused a "grave" change in security cooperation between the countries.

The decision is expected to further aggravate tensions between South Korea and Japan, two of America's most important allies in the region.

The move is a setback to U.S. efforts to bolster trilateral security cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo.