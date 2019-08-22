Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce, Intuit

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.Politicsread more
Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.US Marketsread more
"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.Politicsread more
Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.Bondsread more
Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."Marketsread more
Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.Marketsread more
Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...Technologyread more
The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...Autosread more
Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.The Fedread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Gap slid as much as 7% before settling around 1% lower in extended trading after the retailer posted second-quarter sales that missed estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents on revenue of $4.01 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 53 cents on revenue of $4.02 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. CEO Art Peck cited a "challenging environment" in which all of its brands, including Old Navy, experienced a sales decline.
Salesforce climbed 7% after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly revenue and raised its annual forecast. The cloud-based software company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $4 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 47 cents on revenue of $3.95 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. For the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $4.44 billion and $4.45 billion, which would represent 31% year-over-year growth. Salesforce has been investing in new expansion opportunities, including its $15.3 billion acquisition of data visualization company Tableau.
Shares of Intuit jumped 5% after the TurboTax parent reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents on revenue of $994 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 15 cents on revenue of $962 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer, cited improvements in customer experience.
VMware tumbled 6% after announcing it would acquire Carbon Black and Pivotal, which are valued together at $4.8 billion. These are the company's largest acquisitions and are expected to help it compete in the security market and hybrid-cloud infrastructure operations. The software company also reported adjusted second-quarter earnings per share of $1.60 on revenue of $2.44 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.55 on revenue of $2.43 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Shares of Hasbro dropped 5% after announcing an all-cash deal to acquire Entertainment One for about $4 billion, an entertainment and media company. The deal would add family brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks to the toymaker's portfolio.