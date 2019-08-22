Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Overstock.com, Nordstrom, L Brands, Retrophin & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

Overstock.com — Overstock.com shares jumped more than 8% after CEO Patrick Byrne resigned from his post and the company's board of directors. Byrne's resignation comes after he made controversial comments regarding his role with the "deep state. "

Nordstrom — Shares of the fashion retailer surged 15% after the company delivered profits that beat estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 75 cents, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate. The company reported that digital sales grew, though department store sales fell 6.5%.

GameStop — Shares of GameStop spiked 9.3% after Barron's reported that famed investor Michael Burry was long the stock. Burry, who was one of the main money managers in "The Big Short," told Barron's that the rise of streaming video game services has depressed the stock's price too far and that the company "will have the cash flow to justify a much higher share price."

Retrophin — Retrophin plummeted 22.1% after announcing that a phase 3 of fosmetpantotenate, a drug aimed at treating pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration — a disease characterized by deterioration of the nervous system — failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Dick's Sporting Goods — Dick's Sporting Goods rose 3.6% on Thursday after the retailer beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal second-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance. Dick's reported $1.26 in earnings per share on $2.26 billion in revenue, as same-store sales rose by 3.2%. Analysts expected $1.21 in earnings per share, $2.21 billion in revenue and 1% growth in same-store sales, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company said it expects between $3.30 and $3.45 in earnings per share for the full year, up from previous guidance of between $3.20 and $3.40.

L Brands — The Victoria's Secret parent company dropped 3.5% after reporting disappointing quarterly sales. Same-store sales at Victoria's Secret fell 6%, more than the 3.9% drop that forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

BJ's Wholesale — Shares of BJ's Wholesale surged 16% after the company reported a stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted earnings per share of 39 cents, topping a Refinitiv estimate by 2 cents. "We delivered improved margins and continued to grow earnings as we executed against our strategic priorities," CEO Christopher Baldwin said in a statement.

Keysight Technologies — Shares of the electronics manufacturer jumped 12.6% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Keysight posted fiscal third-quarter earnings per share of $1.25 on revenue of $1.09 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. The company also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

—CNBC's Elizabeth Myong and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.