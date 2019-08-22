Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Dick's Sporting Goods, Hormel, Target, Wayfair & more

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...Technologyread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.Politicsread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.Food & Beverageread more
Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.Technologyread more
Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer earned $1.26 per share for the second quarter, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 3.2%, compared to a consensus forecast of 1% from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Dick's also raised its full-year forecast.
Hormel – The food producer came in a penny a share ahead of expectations, with quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. Hormel's results took a hit from weakness in its grocery products segment.
BJ's Wholesale – The warehouse retailer beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 39 cents per share. Revenue was slightly below Street forecasts. BJ's said it finished the quarter with strong momentum and said it is confident it will deliver on its prior full-year forecast.
Target – The stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi, even after Wednesday's more than 20% gain. Citi said Target will continue to prove that it is a winner in the retail landscape.
L Brands – L Brands reported adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share for the second quarter, 4 cents a share above estimates. Sales came in below forecasts, however, and L Brands issued a weaker-than-expected current-quarter earnings outlook as sales at the Victoria's Secret chain continue to decline. L Brands did maintain its full-year earnings forecast.
Nordstrom – Nordstrom beat estimates by 15 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, however. Nordstrom said its bottom line got a boost from lower expenses and inventory reductions.
Mylan – Mylan was sued by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk for alleged patent infringement, in an attempt to stop Mylan from marketing a generic version of Novo's diabetes drug Victoza.
Splunk – Splunk reported adjusted quarterly profit of 30 cents per share, well above the 12 cents a share consensus estimate. The cybersecurity company's revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts, and Splunk raised its full-year revenue guidance. Separately, the company announced the acquisition of cloud-monitoring software maker SignalFX for $1.05 billion in cash and stock.
Pure Storage – Pure Storage posted a quarterly profit of a penny a share, compared to an expected loss of 4 cents per share. The flash storage provider's revenue exceeded forecasts, but it reduced its full-year revenue outlook for the second consecutive quarter. Pure Storage also announced the impending departure of Chief Financial Officer Tim Ritters, who will stay until a successor is found.
Wayfair – Wayfair was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which said a recent 12% drop has resulted in an attractive entry point for the online home furnishings retailer.