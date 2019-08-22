Ted Cruz defends Hasbro's 'Monopoly Socialism' after parody board game draws criticism online

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Sen. Ted Cruz jumped to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase "Winning is for capitalists."
"Why to Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?" the Texas Republican wrote on Twitter, referring to a critique posted Wednesday by a professor at Rutgers, which went viral.
Cruz proposed other parodies, such as a "Venezuela edition," a "Russia/USSR edition" and an "East Germany edition."
"Or we could do the University edition: you imagine a magic money tree; you give everything free to anybody who wants it; nobody works, studies, or innovates; and everybody gets an A!"
The tweets came after Nick Kapur, a Rutgers history professor and author of a book about 1960s Japan, sparked a backlash by posting a detailed thread which labeled the board game "mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed."
Kapur, who bought the game "so you don't have to," noted in his Twitter review of sorts that "Spaces on the board include a snarkily named hospital and school, because apparently schools are supposed to produce losers and hospitals are only supposed to help some of the people."
"There are also tons of references to health food and veganism, despite the lack of any clear connection to socialism, apparently because what they share in common is that they are odious things that are fun to mock," he wrote.
"It's also crucial to mock environmentalism because, haha, as we all know environmentalism is stupid and hilarious," he wrote.
The game is not available on Hasbro's website, though it is listed on Target's.
"Get ready for laughs as the twists and turns of life put a damper on working toward a shared, utopian society. Cooperation isn't always what it's cracked up to be," a description of the game on Target's website reads.
Hasbro and Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.