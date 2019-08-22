Ted Cruz defends Hasbro's 'Monopoly Socialism' after parody board game draws criticism online

Skip Navigation
'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also said that he still expected Chinese negotiators to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington in September to continue trade talks.

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Gap, Salesforce,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Trump administration proposes easing privacy rules addiction...

The change is seen as helpful for providers who could, for example, unknowingly prescribe a potentially harmful drug, such as opioids, to a patient with an addiction history.

Politics

Ted Cruz defends Hasbro's 'Monopoly Socialism' after parody board game draws criticism online

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game.
  • "Why to Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?" the Texas Republican wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to a critique posted Wednesday by a professor at Rutgers, which went viral.
  • The tweets came after Nick Kapur, a history professor and author of a book about postwar Japan, sparked a backlash by posting a detailed thread which labeled the board game "mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed."
Source: Target

Sen. Ted Cruz jumped to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase "Winning is for capitalists."

"Why to Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?" the Texas Republican wrote on Twitter, referring to a critique posted Wednesday by a professor at Rutgers, which went viral.

Cruz proposed other parodies, such as a "Venezuela edition," a "Russia/USSR edition" and an "East Germany edition."

"Or we could do the University edition: you imagine a magic money tree; you give everything free to anybody who wants it; nobody works, studies, or innovates; and everybody gets an A!"

The tweets came after Nick Kapur, a Rutgers history professor and author of a book about 1960s Japan, sparked a backlash by posting a detailed thread which labeled the board game "mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed."

The rise of socialism in America
Politics

Kapur, who bought the game "so you don't have to," noted in his Twitter review of sorts that "Spaces on the board include a snarkily named hospital and school, because apparently schools are supposed to produce losers and hospitals are only supposed to help some of the people."

"There are also tons of references to health food and veganism, despite the lack of any clear connection to socialism, apparently because what they share in common is that they are odious things that are fun to mock," he wrote.

"It's also crucial to mock environmentalism because, haha, as we all know environmentalism is stupid and hilarious," he wrote.

The game is not available on Hasbro's website, though it is listed on Target's.

"Get ready for laughs as the twists and turns of life put a damper on working toward a shared, utopian society. Cooperation isn't always what it's cracked up to be," a description of the game on Target's website reads.

Hasbro and Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.