Ted Cruz defends Hasbro's 'Monopoly Socialism' after parody board game draws criticism online

Sen. Ted Cruz jumped to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase "Winning is for capitalists."

"Why to Leftie academics so fear pointing out the manifest failures of socialism?" the Texas Republican wrote on Twitter, referring to a critique posted Wednesday by a professor at Rutgers, which went viral.

Cruz proposed other parodies, such as a "Venezuela edition," a "Russia/USSR edition" and an "East Germany edition."

"Or we could do the University edition: you imagine a magic money tree; you give everything free to anybody who wants it; nobody works, studies, or innovates; and everybody gets an A!"

The tweets came after Nick Kapur, a Rutgers history professor and author of a book about 1960s Japan, sparked a backlash by posting a detailed thread which labeled the board game "mean-spirited and woefully ill-informed."