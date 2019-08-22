Two groups, one backed by China's Fosun, reportedly bid for NMC Health stake

Experts believe a wider spat with Europe would be much more damaging than the current tit-for-tat with China.Traderead more
After the Fed released minutes of its last meeting, the bond market signaled it fears the Fed will not be aggressive enough with its rate cutting.Market Insiderread more
The Fed minutes also note that "a couple" members wanted a 50 basis point cut, based primarily on the weak inflation readings.The Fedread more
Markets pay particular attention to Italy's spending, given its public debt pile. This stands at above 130% of its growth rate, one of the highest in the world.Politicsread more
Flight bookings to Hong Kong have fallen 10%, hit by the unrest in the city, said Alan Joyce, the chief executive of Australian carrier Qantas Airways.Airlinesread more
Analysts generally doubt how effective the People Bank of China's latest interest rate announcement will be in significantly helping businesses grow.China Economyread more
These in-demand skills can command top pay packets, says Feon Ang of professional networking site LinkedIn.Get Aheadread more
Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace.Asia Marketsread more
The Washington governor had centered his campaign around climate change, calling it "the most urgent challenge of our time."Politicsread more
The inversion is seen by many veteran traders as an important recession omen, though the timing on the eventual downturn is less predictable.Bondsread more
Here's what Nordstrom reported for its fiscal second-quarter earnings.Retailread more
Two groups, including one backed by China's Fosun, have made competing offers to buy a 40% stake in London-listed NMC Health worth up to $1.9 billion, four sources familiar with the deal said.
The target stake is jointly owned by the chairman of Abu Dhabi-based investment firm KBBO Group, Khalifa Butti Bin Omeir, UAE-based businessman Saeed Bin Butti Al Qebaisi, and Infinite Investment, a vehicle linked to the two men.
The deal, which shows the growing interest of Chinese companies in the Middle East, could allow the UAE-based investors to realise significant gains after they bought the stake in 2011 for $1 billion.
However, they may choose to retain at least some of their current holding in the company, the sources said. NMC Health's businesses include an extended portfolio of hospitals, day surgery centres, clinics and pharmacies across the UAE.
Its single biggest shareholder, B.R. Shetty, who is also the founder of the company, is not planning to sell his 19% stake, according to the sources.
The group is looking to pay a premium to NMC Health's market price, two of the sources said. The stock is down about 30% year-to-date.
Neither NMC Health nor KBBO, which is representing the group of Emirati investors, would comment directly on the bids.
Prasanth Manghat, chief executive of NMC Health, said the firm is excited about its future prospects. "Management is committed to all shareholders, and all actions if pertaining to us will be in best interest of all shareholders," he said.
A spokesman for KBBO said the shareholders "are committed for the long term and want to see value for the company".
Fosun, whose businesses include pharmaceuticals, industrial operations, asset management, and insurance, could not be immediately reached for a comment.