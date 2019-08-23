Asia set to open near flat ahead of major speech from Fed Chair Powell

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

'Yield curve' economist sees 'pretty high' chance of a recession

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.

Marketsread more

Texas ransomware attacks show big gaps in cyber defenses — expect...

Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...

Technologyread more

Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast

Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.

Technologyread more

Fed's Powell will find it hard not to rock markets with his...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.

Market Insiderread more

Larry Kudlow says there could be a tax cut before Election Day

Kudlow also confirmed to CNBC that he supported a tax cut proposal floated earlier Thursday by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Politicsread more

VMware buys Carbon Black and Pivotal, valued together at $4.8...

VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.

Technologyread more

Google shutters more than 200 YouTube channels amid Hong Kong...

Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.

Technologyread more

The inverted yield curve is doing something weird to mortgage...

It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.

Real Estateread more

Investors reportedly clamoring to buy into Impossible Foods ahead...

Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Food & Beverageread more

HP CEO Dion Weisler will step down 'due to a family health...

Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.

Technologyread more

Sonnenfeld: Tim Cook found recipe for positive relationship with...

Apple CEO Tim Cook has found the "recipe" for a positive relationship with the president, management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Thursday.

Politicsread more

Ted Cruz defends 'Monopoly Socialism' board game after online...

Sen. Ted Cruz came to the defense of toy-making giant Hasbro on Thursday after the company came under fire over a "Monopoly Socialism" game that takes as its slogan the phrase...

Politicsread more
Asia Markets

Asia set to open near flat ahead of major speech from Fed Chair Powell

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously Friday morning as investors looked ahead to an important speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.
  • Nikkei futures in Osaka and Singapore pointed to a near flat open for the Japanese benchmark index.
  • In Australia, SPI futures traded fractionally lower than the ASX 200's last close at 6,501.80.
Pedestrians look at share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on an electronic stock indicator in Tokyo on October 31, 2018.
Behrouz Mehri | AFP | Getty Images

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously Friday morning as investors looked ahead to an important speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.

Nikkei futures in Osaka and Singapore pointed to a near flat open for the Japanese benchmark index. Regional tension between Japan and South Korea escalated on Thursday when Seoul said it is cancelling an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo amid a bitter trade dispute.

In Australia, SPI futures traded fractionally lower than the ASX 200's last close at 6,501.80.

Fed's Powell is set to deliver a speech at a yearly central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will look for clues about what the U.S. central bank would do next. Analysts say markets have fully priced in a possible rate cut in September. Fed cut rates by 25 basis points in July, citing "global developments" and "muted inflation."

"Interest in the Powell speech will be in whether he maintains the line that last months' action represented no more than a "mid-cycle" adjustment or "insurance" cut," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

"We presume Powell will want to convey an open-minded view about the outlook for monetary (policy) from here without pre-committing to any set course, but whether he will be suitably dovish enough for the market will be key to the market reaction," Attrill added.

Still, comments from other Fed officials about how certain a September rate cut was has dampened investor confidence.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

The U.S. dollar last traded at 98.170 against a basket of its peers, withdrawing from levels above 98.200 reached earlier in the session. Elsewhere, the Japanese yen traded at 106.45 versus the greenback, weakening fractionally from an earlier level around 106.36 while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6755.

Oil prices eased overnight amid ongoing worries about the health of the global economy and lingering recession fears.

U.S. crude traded up 0.14% at $55.43 a barrel after declining 0.6% in the previous session. Brent last traded around $59.92, slipping from levels above $60. Analysts said weak economic data weighed on crude oil prices.

"Sentiment wasn't helped after some Fed speakers voiced their opposition to further rate hikes," David Plank from ANZ Research said in a morning note. "The market took little comfort from ongoing supply constraints."