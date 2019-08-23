Asia set to open near flat ahead of major speech from Fed Chair Powell

Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...Technologyread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Kudlow also confirmed to CNBC that he supported a tax cut proposal floated earlier Thursday by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.Politicsread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
Investors are rushing to get a piece of its privately held rival Impossible Foods before it goes public, according to the Wall Street Journal.Food & Beverageread more
Weisler has been CEO at the company since 2015 when it split from HPE.Technologyread more
Apple CEO Tim Cook has found the "recipe" for a positive relationship with the president, management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Thursday.Politicsread more
Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously Friday morning as investors looked ahead to an important speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.
Nikkei futures in Osaka and Singapore pointed to a near flat open for the Japanese benchmark index. Regional tension between Japan and South Korea escalated on Thursday when Seoul said it is cancelling an intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo amid a bitter trade dispute.
In Australia, SPI futures traded fractionally lower than the ASX 200's last close at 6,501.80.
Fed's Powell is set to deliver a speech at a yearly central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will look for clues about what the U.S. central bank would do next. Analysts say markets have fully priced in a possible rate cut in September. Fed cut rates by 25 basis points in July, citing "global developments" and "muted inflation."
"Interest in the Powell speech will be in whether he maintains the line that last months' action represented no more than a "mid-cycle" adjustment or "insurance" cut," Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.
"We presume Powell will want to convey an open-minded view about the outlook for monetary (policy) from here without pre-committing to any set course, but whether he will be suitably dovish enough for the market will be key to the market reaction," Attrill added.
Still, comments from other Fed officials about how certain a September rate cut was has dampened investor confidence.
The U.S. dollar last traded at 98.170 against a basket of its peers, withdrawing from levels above 98.200 reached earlier in the session. Elsewhere, the Japanese yen traded at 106.45 versus the greenback, weakening fractionally from an earlier level around 106.36 while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6755.
Oil prices eased overnight amid ongoing worries about the health of the global economy and lingering recession fears.
U.S. crude traded up 0.14% at $55.43 a barrel after declining 0.6% in the previous session. Brent last traded around $59.92, slipping from levels above $60. Analysts said weak economic data weighed on crude oil prices.
"Sentiment wasn't helped after some Fed speakers voiced their opposition to further rate hikes," David Plank from ANZ Research said in a morning note. "The market took little comfort from ongoing supply constraints."