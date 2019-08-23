Bullard says Fed should 'take out the insurance' with a rate cut and can always take it back

Skip Navigation
Trump deploys a new label for China's Xi – 'enemy'

"My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?" Trump wrote amid a series of tweets that rattled markets Friday.

Dow plunges after Trump orders US manufacturers to move from...

Stocks dropped after Donald Trump ordered that U.S. manufacturers find alternatives to their operations in China.

Trump 'hereby' orders US companies to find an alternative to...

"We don't need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them," Trump tweeted.

Yield curve inverts again as Trump reignites trade war, recession...

Yields slipped after Powell said that the central bank will continue to act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion.

Here's a list of American products targeted by China's new...

Here are the products that stand to be the most affected by China's new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

President Trump met with trade team amid tweetstorm that rocked...

The president tweeted Friday morning that he was ordering "our great American companies" to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China."

Companies that import from China drop after Trump orders them to...

Multinationals that rely on the supply chain from China are tumbling after President Donald Trump ordered them to find alternatives to their Chinese operations.

Apple and chip stocks slide after Trump's latest comments on...

Semiconductor stocks and shares of Apple slid on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their...

Tesla, Ford have most to lose among US carmakers on China's new...

The two American car companies are among the top exporters of U.S.-produced vehicles to China along with BMW and Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, according to industry data obtained by...

Powell sees no 'rulebook' for trade war, pledges 'appropriate'...

Powell repeats his pledge to keep the economic expansion going while acknowledging that tariffs and other factors are causing growth to slow.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Foot Locker, Apple, HP &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

David Koch, billionaire industrialist and libertarian political...

The Koch brothers financed one of the most influential political networks in the modern era. The sprawling political empire includes conservative and libertarian nonprofits...

Federal Reserve

Bullard says Fed should 'take out the insurance' with a rate cut and can always take it back

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • "You take out the insurance, if nothing happens you take it back," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard tells CNBC.
  • Bullard notes that the Alan Greenspan Fed cut interest rates a total of 75 basis points in 1998 to prevent weakness abroad from hindering growth in the U.S.
  • "I think that's a good model or baseline case for what could happen here," Bullard says.
VIDEO0:5500:55
James Bullard: Fed should 'take out more insurance' against a possible downturn
Squawk Box

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard likes the idea of an "insurance" rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

"You take out the insurance, if nothing happens you take it back," Bullard told CNBC's Steve Liesman on Friday from the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"It's always the case with insurance that you can say: 'Well, you made these cuts and it turned out the economy continued to grow.' That's OK, you can just come back and take the cuts back," he said.

Insurance cuts were used in 1995 and 1998 by the Alan Greenspan-led Fed to combat an economic slowdown and successfully prolong the expansion that wound up being the second longest in U.S. history. The central bank slashed interest rates three times, a total of 75 basis points, during both periods against risks stemming from Mexican and Russian defaults and the collapse of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management.

"I think that's a good model or baseline case for what could happen here," said Bullard.

A global manufacturing contraction and a U.S.-China trade war are weighing on global growth, said Bullard.

"There's some downside risk, and I think you'd like to take out some insurance against that downside risk and I'd like to take out more insurance," said Bullard. "We can take the insurance back next year if it turns out that this is all going to blow over."

Bullard, who is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year, also said the Fed should cut rates because inverted yield curve is "not a good place to be."

The bond market's main yield curve inverted briefly for the third time in less than two weeks on Thursday.

VIDEO13:1313:13
Watch CNBC's full interview with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
Squawk Box

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.